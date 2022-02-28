Chivas still trusts Marcelo Michel Leaño and players for whom he continues to support them despite three losses in a row

The board still trusts the people who lead the project and will try to appeal the expulsion of Alexis Vega so that he can be on Wednesday against Atlético San Luis

The directive of Chivas supports Marcelo Michel Leaño’s project and the players. Despite the irregularity shown in Clausura 2022, the rojiblancos’ high command continues to give the coaching staff and soccer players a vote of confidence to reverse the moment that the institution is going through.

According to the TUDN reporter, Erick López, the board is upset about the team’s performance and the poor results they have achieved in the last three weeks; however, they will continue to support them.

As if that were not enough, the Guadalajara board will proceed through the official channels to present their complaint against the work of the whistlers Fernando Hernandez and Fernando Guerrerowho have harmed the rojiblanco team with their decisions during the matches in Puebla and León, respectively.

Due to these refereeing errors, the high command of the Flock decided to appeal the expulsion suffered by Alexis Vega last Saturday for protesting an action by the referee, who did not hesitate to show him the red cardboard.

When will Chivas play?

Guadalajara will return to activity this Wednesday when they visit Atlético de San Luis on matchday 8 of Clausura 2022, while on the weekend they will receive Santos on the field of the Akron Stadium.

