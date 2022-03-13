Chivas vs. America: Jonathan dos Santos cried after being expelled VIDEO

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara / 12.03.2022 22:37:04





Chivas continues to get closer to the goal against America, but again the post denied them the celebration in a Hiram Mier’s header that hit the crossbar in the second half, same action in which America was left with 10 men for the red one Jonathan dos Santos, who came out crying.

When the 51st minute of the game was running, a corner kick was taken that was charged by Alexis Vega, and there, in the center of the area, got up wed to shake the crossbar. There was nothing Guillermo Ochoa could do to save the goal from him.

This was the second post in Guadalajara’s offense, since something similar happened in the first half with a long shot by Vega.

On the rebound the play continued and Dos Santos made a strong foul on Sebastián Pérez Bouquet with a dangerous move, and there the America player was expelled.

On your way out, Jona did not hide her sadness and left the Akron Stadium court crying.

Jonathan dos Santos came out crying after being expelled in the National Classic. He was consoled by Fernando Beltrán pic.twitter.com/LEM7XcX7Jm – Juan Manuel Figueroa (@jmanuelfigueroa) March 13, 2022

This is the first National Classic for the youngest of the Dos Santos and it turned out the way he didn’t want it to.