Chivas vs Atlas: Day, Date and Time of the Clásico Tapatío by Liga MX

Know the date, schedules and updated TV channels to see LIVE this duel of Chivas de Guadalajara vs Atlas from the Akron Stadium for the first leg of the MX League Quarterfinals. All the details in Flock Passion.

Chivas de Guadalajara now begins the road to the crown, with an emotional Clásico Tapatío, in which he faces the Atlas club; a match corresponding to the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament “scream mexicofrom Liga MX. Rebaño Pasión presents you with the date, times and updated television channels to see this exciting match of the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer totally live.

The Guadalajara Sports Club, which comes from beating Pumas de la UNAM 4-1 in the playoffbegan this Monday in Verde Valle the preparation of his next commitment against the Foxes in the Gigante de Zapopan and key that will close in the Jalisco Stadium, where the faces were already seen on Matchday 11 of the regular round. El Rebaño arrives at this key series with an epic emotional momentum after chaining five victories in Ricardo Cadena’s interim.

The inspired Sacred Flock, led by interim Ricardo Cadena, has just delivered a convincing blow of authority in their victory over the university students, so now hopes to continue his winning streak in this Quarterfinal series against the red and black team, who come into this round as the third seed in the Liguilla and with the poster of current champion of Liga MX.

Chivas vs Atlas: When and at what time do they play the Clásico Tapatío for Liga MX?

The Club Deportivo Guadalajara receives this week the Atlas club at the Akron Stadium, on Thursday May 12, 2022. A match corresponding to the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. The commitment is scheduled to begin at 9:05 p.m.central Mexico time.

This is how the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals (Bolavip) ​​will be played

Timetables by countries:

Chivas vs Atlas: Where and how to watch the Clásico Tapatío LIVE?

This commitment of Guadalajara against Atlas in the Gigante de Zapopan that will correspond to the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Closing Tournament 2022 “scream mexico” It will be broadcast entirely live by the TV Azteca Deportes signal for the entire Mexican territory.. However, you can also follow it minute by minute with all the details through Rebaño Pasión.

Azteca 7 takes you live and direct this One-Way Tapatío Classic (TV Azteca)

