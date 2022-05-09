CHIVAS vs. FREE ONLINE LIVE PUMAS – Transmission TUDN Channel 5, Afizzionados and TV Azteca 7 | Where can I watch the Liga MX 2022 playoff match | Chivas goal | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

Chivas vs. Cougars LIVE | Follow LIVE the duel for the playoffs towards the Liguillas of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX 2022 from the Omnilife Stadium. Get to know schedules, TV channels and all the data prior to this great game. Likewise, El Comercio offers the best coverage of the event with photos, videos and minute by minute.

Chivas de Guadalajara: Jiménez, Cisneros, Sepúlveda, Mier, Orozco, Calderón, Torres, Beltrán, Angulo, Alvarado, Vega.

Pumas UNAM: Talavera, Galindo, Ortiz, Freire, Velarde, Trigos, López, Álvarez, De Oliveira, Ruvalcaba, Dinenno.

WHEN DO CHIVAS VS. COUGARS?

Chivas will receive Pumas at the Akron Stadium in a duel valid for the playoffs towards the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament playoffs. The duel will be played this Sunday, May 8.

WHERE CAN I SEE THE GAME OF CHIVAS VS. LIVE COUGARS?

To watch the match between Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 in Mexico, the signals of Channel 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Afizzionados and Claro Sports are available. In some Central American countries it can be seen on TUDN and Claro Sports. Finally, in South America, the match goes through Claro Sports.

WHAT TIME DO CHIVAS VS. COUGARS?

United States – 5.15 pm Los Angeles time

Mexico – 7.15 pm

United States – 7:15 p.m. Texas time

Peru – 7.15 pm

Ecuador – 7.15 pm

Colombia – 7.15 p.m.

United States – 8.15 pm Miami time

Bolivia – 8.15 p.m.

Chile – 8.15 p.m.

Paraguay – 8.15 p.m.

Venezuela – 8.15 p.m.

Uruguay – 9.15 p.m.

Argentina – 9.15 p.m.

Brazil – 9.15 pm

England – 1.15am (Monday May 9)

Spain – 2.15 am (Monday, May 9)

Italy – 2.15 am (Monday May 9)

CHIVAS VS. COUGARS: PREVIOUS

After a painful loss in the CONCACAF Champions League final, Pumas will turn the page this weekend when they visit Chivas in a match for reclassification to the Mexican Clausura tournament.

The university students, who have just been beaten 3-0 by the Seattle Sounders, became the first Mexican club to lose the region’s title since 2005, when they themselves lost to Saprissa of Costa Rica.

“We are hit, it was a very hard hit, they are bitter pills, but we have to solve it because on Sunday we have another final,” said Argentine coach Andrés Lillini. “We are hurt sportingly, it touches your pride, we are people with blood in our veins, being so competitive this sticks, but football gives revenge and on Sunday we have one”.

The defeat in the final extended the drought of titles for Pumas, which has not lifted a trophy since it was crowned in the Clausura 2011. “This learning has to serve and get it out in 48 hours and we have to raise our heads,” added Lillini. “Yes, it was lost, but we reached the final, so we have to raise our heads because our resources are genuine.”

Despite having the fourth lowest payroll in the Mexican tournament, the university students have been a competitive team with Lillini. In addition to the final against Seattle, they already played the Apertura 2020 tournament against León and last tournament they reached the semifinals against the eventual champion Atlas.

Chivas looks like a complicated mission because he is riding a four-game winning streak with interim coach Ricardo Cadena.

”With our closing of the tournament it is shown that we are a great team, although we cannot stop thinking about what we have already done. We must concentrate on winning on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals”, highlighted midfielder Roberto Alvarado. “Chivas should always be a candidate for the title, we want to be in the Liguilla and fight for everything.”

The “Sacred Flock” seeks to access the league for only the second time since winning its last league championship in Clausura 2017.