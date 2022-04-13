Chivas vs Monterrey TODAY: Schedule and where SEE J12 Clausura 2022 Liga MX

Daniela Rangel

Mexico City / 04.13.2022 15:08:19





Due to the tight schedule, several games have had to be postponed throughout this Liga MX tournament. One of them was the Chivas vs Monterey of the Day 12 of the Clausura 2022which will take place this week.

In case you don’t want to miss the match that will mark the return of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to Guadalajara and you want to know everything related to this game, details such as when is it, what time or where to see itkeep reading that we present this and other information below.

How do they get there?

These Mexican soccer teams present a somewhat different reality as one is located in the reclassification zone and the other outside it. And it is that although he did not have his best tournament start, Rayados is positioned in sixth place in the general table with 19 points; on the other hand, the Sacred Flock is ranked 14 with 14 units.

In the last five games, those from the Sultana del Norte have a record of three wins, one draw and one loss; while those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño have tied four games and won one.

History Guadalajara – Rayados

Chivas and Monterey they have met 132 times in regular season, with balance in favor of the people of Guadalajara. The Rojiblancos have 57 wins against the 31 of the Monterrey team and in the remaining 44 they have shared points.

Here are the last five results between both teams:

Opening 2021 | Monterrey 0-0 Chivas

Closing 2021 | Striped 1-2 Guadalajara

Opening 2020 | Chivas 3-1 Monterey

Closing 2020 | Guadalajara 1-1 Rayados

Opening 2019 | Monterrey 1-1 Chivas

Last match

When does Chivas vs. Rayados play?

The pending match between Guadalajara and Rayados will take place TODAY Wednesday April 13, 2022. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 2, but remember that it was postponed due to how the pitch was left after the concerts offered by Coldplay at the Akron Stadium.

Where to SEE Chivas vs Monterrey TODAY? Pending match schedule

Free LIVE online transmission of Guadalajara vs Rayados TODAY

In case you don’t have this channel, you won’t have anything to worry about because the live minute by minute you can enjoy it at no cost with us at halftime.

Tickets

Tickets for the meeting can be obtained through the website https://www.omniticket.mx/although there is also the possibility that you acquire them in the Akron Stadium Ticket Office.