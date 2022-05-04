Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Day, Date and Time of the reclassification match by Liga MX

Know the date, schedules and updated TV channels to see LIVE this duel of Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM from the Akron Stadium for the Liga MX reclassification. All the details in Flock Passion.

Chivas de Guadalajara now begins the true path to glorywith a perfect internship by Ricardo Cadena and the weekend returns to action, to face the UNAM Pumas at the Akron Stadium de la Perla Tapatia, a match corresponding to the playoff for the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Clausura Tournament Liguilla “scream mexicofrom Liga MX. Flock Passion presents you the date, times and television channels to see this exciting meeting totally live.

The Guadalajara Sports Club, which comes from winning 0-1 over Necaxa in Aguascalientes, began this Monday in Verde Valle the preparation of his next commitment against the university students in the Giant of Zapopan, where the faces were already seen on Matchday 16 of the calendar. El Rebaño will face this key match in their aspirations to fight for the title, after the emotional lift that occurred with the arrival of Cadena to the rojiblanco bench.

The renewed Rebaño Sagrado, led by the interim Ricardo Cadena, has just prevailed in its visit to Aguascalientes, so now it needs a win at home over the Pumas to continue its path in the Clausura 2022 Liguilla. Pumas UNAM, meanwhile, comes from winning 2-0 over Pachuca on the last date and now they will relive the duel they had just weeks ago, during Matchday 16 and that Chivas crowned the felines 3-1.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: When and what time do they play for Liga MX?

The Club Deportivo Guadalajara receives this weekend the UNAM Pumas at the Akron Stadium, on Sunday May 8, 2022. A match corresponding to the reclassification or playoff to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. The commitment is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.central Mexico time.

This is how the playoff matches will be played to the Quarterfinals (Bolavip)

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Where and how to watch the match LIVE?

This commitment of Guadalajara against Pumas de la UNAM in the Gigante de Zapopan that will correspond to the reclassification or playoff to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla of the Closing Tournament 2022 “scream mexico” It will be broadcast entirely live by the signal of TV Azteca, TUDN and Chivas TV for the entire Mexican territory. However, you can also follow it on Minute by Minute with all the details through Flock Passion.

The match will be broadcast simultaneously by the main television stations and will close the reclassification day (Liga MX)

