Chivas vs. Rayados de Monterrey

The rojiblancos arrive with renewed energy for a new campaign and their first rival will be one of the most complete squads in Mexican soccer.

For the Chivas de Guadalajara comes a new opportunity to forget the past and make their fans dream when this Saturday, January 7 get the ball rolling again after more than two months of inactivity due to the peculiar calendar of the Qatar World Cup, which changed all the leagues around the world and the MX League was no exception.

The Sacred Flock will be doing the honors to Monterrey in one of the most attractive matches of this first date of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, already with its reinforcements registered at the service of the strategist Veljko Paunović, who until the afternoon of Thursday, January 5, still had some doubts about making up his squad.

To Fernando Hierro will be the first official match as sports director where the qualifications towards his work will beginbecause he had all the facilities to form the squad, both at the managerial level and in the technical direction in the election of the Serbian helmsman, who during the preseason left good feelings, with only two defeats in 9 friendly matches.

