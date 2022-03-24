Chivas wants to avoid an ‘Orbelin case’ with Alexis Vega and Cruz Azul would be on the prowl

The Mexican striker is one of the most followed soccer players in Liga MX and from La Maquina they have never been closed to his possible signing.

The photos of Alexis Vega proclaiming to the four winds her love for Cruz Azul generated an earthquake in the cement hobby… and in that of Chivas. On the one hand, from the sky blue side they were excited by the possibility of the arrival of one of the best players in Liga MX to the ranks of the John Reynoso.

On the side of the Flock, insteadthe photos of a very young Vega with the colors of La Maquina did nothing but increase the tension that has been generated in recent months after the Mexican gunner remains without renewing his contract with Guadalajara. And it is that despite the fact that Vega’s environment transmits calm to Chivas, from the rojiblanco club they do not live it in the same way.

“Up to this point they have only been long and long on the part of Vega and company, so Herd’s nerves are on edge and more so because the latest departures of Mexican players have been referenced by the FIFA regulationswhich allows them to go free or negotiate six months before the end of their contract with any club”, it can be read in Rubén Rodríguez’s column in the Récord newspaper.

And it is that Cruz Azul – to our regret – is serving as the best example in cases of players who end their contract and refuse to stamp their signature on a new link. Step with Orbelin Pinedawho never accepted the conditions offered at La Noria and decided to move to Spain, something that Chivas wants to avoid at all costs with Alexis Vega.

Another ‘Orbelin case?

“Chivas does not want to stay like Cruz Azul on the issue of Orbelín Pineda or for the negotiation to hold them against the wall, which is why they will try after the FIFA Date to sit down and sign the contract once again.”concludes Rodríguez’s column.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!