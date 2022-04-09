Chivas was stranded on the road to Toluca due to a truck breakdown

John Manuel Figueroa

The Chivas they will take to arrive in Tolucabecause the Guadalajara campus was stranded on the road due to breakdown of truck of the team.

After going out in the afternoon to Mexiquense lands, the club reported the breakdown through a video in which Alexis Vega, Jesús Angulo and Fernando Beltrán appear.

“Chivahermanos, well what a trip, here we are standingVega said. “We were left stranded in the middle of nowhere,” added Angulo.

The Chivas board decided that the trip to Toluca would be by land considering that it was complicated to do it by plane due to logisticsso this Friday they started the journey.

“Photos already came, the National Guard they are helping us in the middle of the road, We send you a greeting and tomorrow with everythingVega added. “Fuck the fucking bus,” Beltrán said.

Guadalajara enters the Nemesio Diez Stadium this Sunday to play Day 13 of Clausura 2022 against Toluca.

They were transferred in 4 vans to Toluca

Unable to immediately fix the unit, the rojiblancos elements were transferred in 4 vans Sprinter type towards Toluca.

Close sources assure that they were stranded an hour and a half from the Mexican capitaland that is why they were taken in these units.

The footballers were seen by fans to the team and on the road they asked for photographs and autographs.