Chivas: Who will be the rival in the playoff or reclassification of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

Chivas de Guadalajara has chained four victories and crowned a perfect closing of the calendar, to ensure a privileged place in the reclassification, but who will be the rival in the playoffs? Flock Passion takes you to the moment.

Chivas de Guadalajara comes packed after chaining its fourth victory, to crown a perfect closing with the 1-0 win over Necaxa at the Victoria Stadiumcorresponding to Matchday 17 and last of the Liga MX regular round calendar, which allowed him to secure a privileged place for the playoffs, but What will be the rival to face in the reclassification of this Closing Tournament 2022?

The first team of the Sacred Flock rests this Sunday and on Monday they will begin to prepare for their next game, within the framework of this playoff to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla and that they will play as host at the Akron Stadium. But, in the absence of the matches that will close this Day 17: Pumas UNAM vs. Pachuca, Atletico San Luis vs. Santos Laguna and Leon vs. Toluca, Who will be Chivas’ rival in the next phase?

The anxiety of the chivahermanos began to decrease in intensity in the stands and also on social networks, after these four victories and secure a spot early at the Fiesta Grande. Now, that anxiety has turned positive and everyone consults the media to know, Who would be your rival in the Liguilla? Once all the matches of the regular stage of Clausura 2022 are completed. Do you want to know? Flock Passion brings it to you AT THE MOMENT.

This is the position table of the Clausura 2022 on Day 17

Which teams qualify directly?

MARKET STALL TEAM 1st Pachuca 2nd Tigers UANL 3rd Atlas 4th America

How will the Liga MX Playoffs be played?

The pairings of the reclassification, by regulation of the Liga MX, are a single match. Where will they be played? In the house of the best located in the position table of this Clausura 2022: those who are placed from fifth to eighth place will be hosts, to look for a ticket to the Quarterfinals. Prior to the three games on Sunday, which will close Matchday 17, this is how the keys to reclassification are found:

MATCH CAMPUS Puebla (5th) vs. Leon (12th) Cuauhtemoc Stadium Chivas (6th) vs. Mazatlan (11th) Akron Stadium Monterey (7th) vs. Necaxa (10°) BBVA Stadium Blue Cross (8th) vs. Atletico San Luis (9th) BBVA Stadium

Chivas panorama for the playoffs: With Sunday games

– If Leon defeats Toluca: Chivas (6th) vs Leon (11th)

– If León loses or draws and Pumas beats Pachuca: Chivas (6th) vs Pumas UNAM (11th)

– If León and Pumas do not win: Chivas (6th) vs Mazatlan (11th)

– If San Luis beats Santos Laguna by 4 or more goals: Chivas (7th) vs. Necaxa (10th)

Poll Who will be Chivas’ rival in the reclassification? Who will be Chivas’ rival in the reclassification? Keep Mazatlan Pumas would be a good rival 120 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!