Chivas will look for a new coach abroad and these are the candidates

The Flock will make a final decision in the next few hours to meet their new strategist with whom they will try to turn around the adverse situation they are going through.

With the departure of Marcelo Leaño from the technical directionthe deck of options to assume the bench of the Chivas de Guadalajara is expanded significantly, being Matías Almeyda the number one of the candidates as almost always that from the Perla Tapatia seek a coach, for now Ricardo Cadena will take over on an interim basis.

Flock Passion was able to know that the intention of the red and white leadership is to bring someone from abroad to take responsibility, although for the moment the analysis continues considering all the options, yesespecially the sports director Ricardo Peláez, who does not want to fail again with the designation.

“Chivas will take time to define the new coach, although there are many possibilities of looking for someone from the international market. There are no official candidates because they counted on being able to finish the tournament with Michel Leaño”, explained a source inside the institution.

Candidates to be the new coach of Chivas

Matías Almeyda is the immediate option that comes to mind for fans and even of the leadership, since he won five titles in two and a half years from 2015 and until he left in 2018. The possibility is not unreasonable because a few days ago “Pelado” indicated that his contract with the San José Eartquakes could end “tomorrow.”

Another name that would be a possibility is the Argentine Gabriel Heinze, his name has also been around the halls of Verde Valle and had a successful spell with Atlanta United of the MLS. Another pampero who knows Mexican soccer very well is Rubén Omar Romano, a helmsman with extensive experience and who has directed large clubs such as América and Cruz Azul, though it didn’t go well for him. His last job was in 2018 with Atlas.

Nicolás Larcamón, current DT of Puebla is another of the strategists who have been on the radar of Chivas, It was even speculated that a few months ago he disregarded a significant amount to leave La Franja, a club that has already shielded him with a termination clause of 900 thousand dollars, for this reason the situation is complicated for the rojiblancos.

Ricardo Ferretti doesn’t sound unreasonable either to get to the Perla Tapatia, his relationship with Ricardo Peláez would be a factor to enter into talks with Amaury Vergara, In addition to the fact that he no longer intends to continue in FC Juárez for the next campaign, that is why he enters the list of candidates and Andrés Lillini from Pumas, would be one of the dream coaches for Guadalajara: good, nice and cheap, but everything indicates that he will renew his contract with Pumas de la UNAM next summer.

