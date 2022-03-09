Chivas will not have bars against America in the National Classic

little by little, Liga MX teams begin to take measures to guarantee a family atmosphere in the stadiums, and now it was Chivas that announced that from this Saturday in the National Classic he will not have the support of his animation groups.

The intention is that more families go and fear is lost after the unfortunate events that occurred on Saturday at the La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro where there were clashes between the Gallos Blancos and Atlas gangs.

“We have decided to go in depth to evolve operating issues, communication and relationship with several of the actors of our sport; from fans to the media, sponsors and the League in general.

“In actions with immediate effect, Chivas announces that starting this Saturday in the National Classic and until further notice, we will play WITHOUT ANIMATION GROUPSChivas announced.

Those places will not be empty, because they will be donated to children from the Jorge Vergara and Teletón Foundations.

“On Saturday at the AKRON Stadium, the areas that are usually destined for these groups they will be occupied by children convened through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the TELETÓN Foundation”, he added.

On Saturday, the strongest fight in the recent history of La Liga MX took place, which led the owners to veto the current Querétaro board, to promote that the team play one year behind closed doors and that the franchise be sold to more take 2023.

“In addition, we will change with immediate effect our institutional narratives regarding rivalry with other teams and this Wednesday, together with Club América, we will launch our campaign A CLASSIC WITHOUT COLORSwith which we want to give a forceful message of peace between the teams that symbolize the greatest historical rivalry in Mexico”, recognized the club.

Fans ask to go to the National Classic in white

To pay tribute to victims who are still torn between life and death, Chivas asked that the attendees wear white to the National Classic.

“As part of this campaign, as a symbol of solidarity and support for the victims of the violence of recent days, we invite ALL the fans who attend the National Classic to do so dressed in white,” he published.

“Referring to the agreements reached today at the Owners’ Meeting, Club Deportivo Guadalajara wants to ratify its commitment to the hobby of providing safe environmentsso for a couple of months we have been working on the evolution of our access system for fan identification, which will be installed and functional before the end of 2022.

