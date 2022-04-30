Chivas will seek a loan from Orbelín Pineda for the Apertura 2022

Four months after arriving at the Celta de Vigo from Cruz Azulthe Mexican striker, Orbelin Pinedacould be signing his return to the MX League to play the tournament Opening 2022, because according to the information revealed in the newspaper El Universal, the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara they would be looking for his arrival.

The source claims that Chivas They are planning to request a loan assignment for El Maguito, who has not had the playing time he expected and his participation in the tournament is at risk. Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican team.

Pineda was not requested by the Celta de Vigo coach, Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet, so he does not consider him to be among the first options for change or shock, much less as a possible member of his starting eleven.

Pineda has played just 51 minutes of play spread over 5 games played, the Mexican has missed 9 games, one of them out of call and the rest watching the games from the bench.

In Chivas they already know Pineda closely, because before arriving at Cruz Azul, Orbelín had his time at the Flock Sagrado, a club where he left outstanding numbers, reaping several titles.

Another factor that can help his arrival at Chivas is his relationship with Ricardo Peláez, a manager who took him to Cruz Azul when he was Sports President of La Maquina.

Pineda played 128 games during his time with Chivas, scoring 19 goals and 8 assists in 9,651 minutes, winning a Liga MX, a Copa MX, a Supercopa MX and the Concacaf Champions League with el Rebaño.

