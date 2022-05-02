Chivas would be an option for Talavera in case of not renewing with Pumas

Midtime Editorial

Alfredo Talavera (39 years old) and UNAM Cougars they seem to have found a partnership that has benefited both parties. However, there are reports that for the national team to be able to renew with the university students there is a crucial condition and this is: to classify the Club World Cup.

Will Talavera go to Chivas?

According to reporter Alonso Cabral of TUDN, in case the Cougars fell on his visit to LumenFieldduring the Second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Finalthe Chivas They would rise as the main option to get the services of the veteran goalkeeper.

Cabral announced the news during the broadcast of the match between Cougars before the Tuzos from Pachuca. The Cougars They saw how the victory against the Sounders disappeared in the match First leg of the Concachampions Finalafter the referee marked two penalties in favor of the visiting team.

Nicholas Lodeiro was in charge of scoring both so many and keep the squad alive mls with the aim to define the entire Vuelta match. During the taking of the second penalty and at the end of the match, Talavera and Lodeiro They staged a conflict between the two teams.

Cougars will visit Seattle Sounders next Wednesday May 4 in a game that will be decisive for the auriazul team, not only for the title as the best team in Concacaf and the pass to Club World Cupbut also because of the repercussions it will have on their players.