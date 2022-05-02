Sports

Chivas would be an option for Talavera in case of not renewing with Pumas

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

/

Alfredo Talavera (39 years old) and UNAM Cougars they seem to have found a partnership that has benefited both parties. However, there are reports that for the national team to be able to renew with the university students there is a crucial condition and this is: to classify the Club World Cup.

Will Talavera go to Chivas?

According to reporter Alonso Cabral of TUDN, in case the Cougars fell on his visit to LumenFieldduring the Second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Finalthe Chivas They would rise as the main option to get the services of the veteran goalkeeper.

Cabral announced the news during the broadcast of the match between Cougars before the Tuzos from Pachuca. The Cougars They saw how the victory against the Sounders disappeared in the match First leg of the Concachampions Finalafter the referee marked two penalties in favor of the visiting team.

Nicholas Lodeiro was in charge of scoring both so many and keep the squad alive mls with the aim to define the entire Vuelta match. During the taking of the second penalty and at the end of the match, Talavera and Lodeiro They staged a conflict between the two teams.

Cougars will visit Seattle Sounders next Wednesday May 4 in a game that will be decisive for the auriazul team, not only for the title as the best team in Concacaf and the pass to Club World Cupbut also because of the repercussions it will have on their players.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Everything went wrong to Bravos

5 mins ago

Honduran referee Said Martínez will direct the Concacaf Champions Grand Final between Seattle and Pumas

28 mins ago

The tough decision that UEFA has made with the Russian clubs in the Champions League for their invasion of Ukraine

40 mins ago

Bravos, Xolos and Diablos, the teams fined for the quotient table

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button