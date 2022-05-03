Chivas would be the fate of Talavera if he does not renew with Pumas UNAM

After getting the pass Repechage in it Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, the goalkeeper of the Pumas of the UNAM, Alfredo Talavera, would be close to defining his future with the auriazul team, since the Concacaf Champions League Final vs. Seattle Sounders It could be the breaking point to make a decision about his renewal with those from the pedregal.

According to the TUDN journalist, Alfonso Cabral, Alfredo Talavera decide to sign your renewal only if the UNAM Cougars they win the Concachampions final, because their dream is to get to play the Club World Cup in the next year.

Winning Wednesday’s final in the United States is key for the former Toluca player to sign his extension with the Pumas and according to the same source cited, Talavera already has another option if he does not continue with the Universitarios.

Alfredo Talavera, goalkeeper of Pumas



Precisely Chivas, his next rival in the Repechage, would be the destination club for Alfredo Talavera, in case he does not extend his contract with the Universitarios, since Guadalajara welcomes the arrival of the veteran goalkeeper, who debuted with the rojiblancos in 2003 .

Another club that ‘Tala’ could go to is the Braves of FC Juárez, a club that has been following him since the winter transfer market.

In addition to Talavera, the source points out that there are other players who will decide their continuity depending on the result of the Concachampions Final.

