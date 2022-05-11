Chivas would be very close to hiring a Rayados player

Versions have begun to circulate in Monterrey about the planning of Rayados for the next semester, where some elements will be available in the market.

The Chivas board is not wasting time and although its participation in the Clausura 2022 has not yet concludedthe rojiblanco Sports Director, Ricardo Peláez, would already be working on the planning and assembly of the team for the next semester, where he would be close to finalizing the first signing of the Flock.

Guadalajara has had a productive semester on offense; Nevertheless, the directive would seek to reinforce and underpin said position from the field, so work is being done to obtain a loan from one of the jewels of the Rayados quarry: Alfonso Alvarado.

“The ‘Banana’ is very close to going to Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, on loan so that they can play there, because here (in Monterrey) they cannot play because there is no room for them”, declared Willie González, commentator for Multimedios.

HALF JAM

During the Clausura 2022, semester in which the participation of Rayados has already ended, Alvarado only participated in 124 minutesspread over 12 games, of which he only started one, contributing one goal in the semester, which he achieved in the match against FC Juárez on matchday 5.

Who would you compete with for a position?

In case of finalizing the loan of the 22-year-old youth, Chivas would have an overpopulation in that position, since it has in its ranks Alexis Vega, Jose Juan Macias, Roberto Alvarado, Cesar Huerta, Angel Zaldivar, Paolo Yrizar, In addition to the possibility of Ronaldo Cisneros returning in the event that Atlanta United does not make the purchase option valid.

