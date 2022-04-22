Chivas would have this foreign coach on the radar to lead the Flock in the Apertura 2022

Guadalajara continues to analyze candidates to assume the technical direction of the first team and they would have already had an informal approach with a helmsman from the Mx League.

The directive of Chivas continues in the search for a technical director that will allow him to return to privileged positions in the medium term, so it is expected that the vote of confidence will be given to Ricardo Cadena during the remainder of Clausura 2022; However, the rojiblancos high command would try to stay with the strategist of another big club in Mexico.

Over the past few weeks multiple candidates have been mentioned as Juan Carlos Osorio, Javier Mascherano, Matías Almeyda, Francisco Palenciaamong many others, but versions have begun to emerge in which the Guadalajara board would be interested in incorporating Juan Reynoso into the Flock.

Due to the irregularity that the Peruvian is suffering with La Maquina and the versions that are questioning his continuity with the La Noria squad due to the bad relationship he would have with his Sports DirectorJaime Ordiales, Guadalajara would try to take advantage of that situation to hire him.

“While in Cruz Azul they have in mind to dismiss Juan Máximo Reynoso if they do not reach an important stage in Clausura 2022, in Chivas they are very attentive to any news. And it is that in the Flock they like the Peruvian to take the reins in case they do go for a coach and do not leave Ricardo Cadena. In fact, There was already a “little bird” who approached Reynoso informally to find out about his plans.

“In Chivas they like what he did with Puebla, what he did with Cruz Azul and there it is on the list. Let’s wait for what happens, so if he leaves Cruz Azul, don’t be surprised to see Reynoso at the head of Chivas, “says the Mediotiempo portal.

How has Juan Reynoso fared in Mexico?

The Peruvian coach has had an outstanding participation in the benches in which he has been, taking his teams to great instances both in his native Peru and in Mexico, where in Puebla he laid the foundations for a solid project and later, with Cruz Azul managed to break the streak without being champion after more than two decades of waiting.

