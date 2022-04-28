Chivas’s emerging plan to profit by Alexis Vega

The rojiblanco attacker still has not signed the contract extension and with this he would leave Amaury Vergara empty-handed, after everything they have invested in the footballer.

The outlook remains complicated for the leadership of the Chivas de Guadalajara that is waiting for what may happen with Alexis Vega, who still does not renew his contract and is expected to hold a final meeting with the high command to find out if they manage to reach good port for the Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2022.

The striker of the Sacred Flock has stated on several occasions who wants to stay in the institution, but the reality is that the respective agreements have not been given for him to put his signature, for which the directive plans an emergent situation so as not to be left empty-handed before the imminent departure of its best offensive reference.

According to information from the communicator Gabriel Tamayo in Lideres del Rebaño, the leadership of Chivas does not rule out the possibility of putting pressure on the company that represents Alexis Vega, Pitz Group, which also has several rojiblancos elements among them, Alexis Gutiérrez, Sebastián Martínez, Jesús Angulo, to name a few.

“He is going to pressure the representative so that he does not leave for free, telling him ‘there will be no salary increase for your players and we are not going to re-sign players’. This happened with Orlegi in the case of Santiago Muñoz who was going to leave for free and an agreement was reached so that Newcastle will pay a part, which sometimes is not the club that pays, but the player himself. Today Peláez is moving, trying to offer him (Vega) with all the facilities, whoever manages to hire Alexis Vega is going to have to bear the salary ”, was part of what the journalist explained.

What clubs are interested in Alexis Vega?

Looking ahead to the closing of Clausura 2022, Vega knows that once the summer has started, he will be able to start to listen to offers from other clubs as stated in the FIFA regulations, since their agreement ends in December of this year. Rayados de Monterrey has already put a millionaire offer on the table, in addition to PSV and Porto, They are the European teams that have shown interest in the services of Gru, who still has a couple of months before making a final decision.

You can see about the topic from minute 36

