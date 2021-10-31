Chlamydia, what it is and why to prevent it

There chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease caused by an intracellular bacterium called Chlamydia trachomatis.

It is considered a silent infection because it often occurs without particular symptoms. It is estimated that 70% of people who contract this infection do not even know they have it, affecting women more than men. The age group most at risk is the youngest, between 15 and 24 years old. It can cause permanent damage to the reproductive system such as sterility. Among his symptoms most common is burning and discomfort when urinating. The first symptoms appear only after about one or at most three weeks after the infection.

How to recognize chlamydia

Difficulty and burning when urinating may be experienced due to a chlamydial infection. Often, these manifestations are confused with those of urinary infections common such as cystitis. The first symptoms are accompanied by acute abdominal pain, a sense of chronic fatigue, mild fever and chills.

In men, the testicles tend to become inflamed and enlarged. It is often confused with the prostatitis because it can present itself through the same symptoms. Many women, on the other hand, experience blood loss between one cycle or another; according to experts, this abnormal bleeding can be a wake-up call not to be underestimated. This happens because, in the reproductive system of women, the chlamydia bacterium sneaks into the cervix causing bleeding of its mucous membranes.

Chlamydia is a difficult disease to diagnose even in pregnancy. It is transmitted from mother to fetus and manifests itself in the newborn through respiratory problems or conjunctivitis. A diagnosis certain is carried out through specific laboratory tests such as analysis of urine samples, vaginal swab or rectal swab.

Chlamydia, how to prevent and treat it

This sexually transmitted disease is treated with specifics antibiotics which are taken orally for about ten days. They are based on azithromycin, doxycycline or alternatively erythromycin, levofloxacin. During drug therapy it is recommended to refrain from unprotected sexual intercourse.

In case of infection, the partner must be informed in order to carry out checks on his state of health. This silent infection can cause a lowering of the defenses of the local area and intimate areas. Maximum attention must be paid toPersonal care through careful washing with not too aggressive detergents. The ideal is to use a soap with a pH of 4.5 which is slightly acidic.

Chlamydia, like other sexually transmitted diseases, can be prevented through the safe sex and protected. Important is the use of condoms when having casual intercourse. Also, if you have ongoing inflammation of the vaginal area with discharge it is best to refrain from sexual intercourse. Even during drug treatment to eradicate the chlamydia bacterium it is advisable to avoid sexual intercourse.

As a preventive measure, if you have occasional partners, it would be advisable to undergo diagnostic tests for sexually transmitted diseases or HIV on a regular basis. In fact, those who count chlamydia are more likely to contract it.