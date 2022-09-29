Chlo Grace Moretz confesses that she suffered with the viral meme of ‘Family Guy’

The culture of memes and social networks have a negative side that can affect different people in different ways. What to do when one is unwittingly the object of global ridicule? Something like that happened to the actress Chlo Grace Moretzwhich was captured entering a hotel and whose photograph was used in contradistinction to a reference in Legs Go All The Way Up Griffina chapter of Family Guy that ended up generating a really viral gag. the protagonist of kick-ass He says that when it was distributed online and appeared in hundreds of thousands of tweets and internet forums, he had a really bad time. In an interview with Hunger confesses how social networks aggravated his anxiety and body perception problems.

Chlo Grace Moretz felt used as an object of ridicule and decided not to go out on the street

in the chapter Legs Go All The Way Up Griffinone of the most remembered of the animated series, we are introduced to Peter Griffin’s great-aunt, who stood out for having long legs and a barely existent torso. This gag, one of many in the episode, turned into a painful mockery for the actress. Chlo Grace Moretzwho ended up developing serious problems of anxiety and sinking into a dangerous body dysmorphic disorder.







“There was a meme that affected me a lot, of me entering a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. This photo was manipulated and turned into a character of Family Guy with long legs and a short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at that time”, explains the actress, who felt like an object, stating that she came to feel that she had no power over the comments that were made about her. body. No one was saved. In just a few hours, millions of people spread his manipulated photo and compared it to the Family Guy sketch.







“All They made fun of my body and I commented on it with someone and he told me: ‘Come on, it’s fun’. Look, I remember sitting there and thinking that my body was being used as a jokeit was something that could not change who I am and it was all over Instagram,” he adds, confirming that it was distributed through many social networks and accounts, both users and humorous. Although a few years have passed since this incident, the meme chases him. “To this day, when I see that meme, I have a hard time getting over it”, confess. the protagonist of let me in He decided to seclude himself in his house and his appearances on red carpets and premieres, which he liked to do within the promotion, began to be torture for him because of the mockery of his body that they could generate.

“It took a layer off something I used to enjoy, which was dressing up, going on a rug and taking pictures of myself, and made me feel self-conscious“, he argues. “I think that body dysmorphic disorder, which we all suffer from in this world, It has been extrapolated by the problems with social networks”, he adds, stating that he even became a kind of recluse in his own house, going out only when there were no photographers or he needed it. “It was great because I walked away from the photographers, I was able to be myself and I lived many experiences that people did not photograph. But, at the same time, it increased my anxiety when they took a picture of me. My heart rate increased and hyperventilated“, he adds, emphasizing that he has not yet managed to overcome everything.

But while his seclusion, lifestyle change, and therapy helped him, the lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic led to a chip change, managing to reconnect with herself. “In the last two years I have transformed, and I think saying that is an understatement. I am a very different girl than she was. Now I feel like a woman“, he concludes.