Chlo Grace Moretz could be the next signing of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios could already have its next Hollywood superstar signed. Chlo Grace Moretz, who has participated in renowned projects such as The Equalizer, Suspiria either carrie, has reunited with Kevin Feige and his team to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is still early to confirm that the actress is already part of this great audiovisual franchise, but Moretz has already assured that he is in talks and that he would love to play a villain. Although in broad strokes he has mentioned that he would like to become part of the superhero genre, so the DC door may not be completely closed. This is how the actress has detailed it in a conversation with comic book.

The actress is very interested in getting into the skin of a superhero

“Yeah, we’ve talked about that a bit. I mean, I think for me, I’d be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into the darker side of the role.. I love superheroes. I think that would be a lot of fun too, but I think it’s just about finding the one that really matches what you want to convey and the scope of the character. I think it will be very fun. if it was the right paper and the right project,” explains Moretz.







Marvel is about to jump into phase 5 and it would be a good time to introduce the actress. But there are already those who assure that Moretz could embody Sue Storm in phase 6 of the UCM. the fantastic 4 It is one of the most anticipated feature films but, at the same time, one of the furthest away. However, Moretz has a profile that fits quite well with the characteristics of that character mentioned. She’s not an antagonist, true, but she’ll be one of the most relevant in the future, that’s for sure. We look forward to further updates regarding Moretz’s involvement in the MCU.