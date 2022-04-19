Chloe Cherry (Faye) opens up about her experiences with “sugar daddies”
Chloe Cherry, one of the revelations of season 2 of the series Euphoriarecently opened up about her romantic experiences and in particular her relationships with “sugar daddies”.
Chloe Cherry debuted in the second season of the series Euphoria, broadcast on OCS in France, in the role of Faye, a heroin addict taken in by Fez (Angus Cloud). An appearance that earned him many criticisms from Internet users on his physical appearance, especially on his lips judged “too big”. Comments that are sometimes difficult to hear for this ex-pornographic actress. “It’s crazy how many people say my lips are so big… The number of headlines I’ve seen and the number of people posting and commenting on my lips is surreal. I’ve had this mouth for a while and no one has ever reacted. So it’s weird seeing memes and stuff about it because I don’t see where the problem is“, she had confided to the site of Variety. If, for the moment, nothing indicates that Chloe Cherry will be in season 3 ofEuphoriathe young woman has recently delivered without taboos about his personal life.
“I have no more sugar daddies”, confides Chloe Cherry (Faye in Euphoria)
During a podcast appearance Viall Files by Nick Viall Chloe Cherry revealed she used to date ‘sugar daddies’. Wealthy and sometimes elderly people who offer the possibility to young men or women to benefit from their comfortable lifestyle. “I have no more sugar daddies”, she revealed before confiding that she continues to discuss with some of them, but only “as friends”. The actress then added: “They give you something, so you date them based on what they give you, which also seems to me to be the case with many people in traditional relationships. But at least with sugar daddies only rich men want to spend their money on you. I had several that I talked to and I always chose funny people. Even with a sugar daddy, I want people to make me laugh”.
“It taught me how I wanted to be treated”: Chloe Cherry (Faye) confides in this life experience
Chloe Cherry confessed that she learned from this experience. “I will never again be able to accept a man who does not wish to at least try to take care of me or to be gallant. Why should I accept this when I know that there are people who really want to take care of me? It kind of taught me how I wanted to be treated”, assured the young woman.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias