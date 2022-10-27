Entertainment

Chloë Grace Moretz becomes a PC gamer and asks for help building on Twitter

There is no bait that hooks a PC gamer more than someone on social media asking for advice on building a PC, especially if that someone is a celebrity with 2.8 million followers, like actress Chloë Grace Moretz. The star of Kick-Ass and new sci-fi series The Peripheral recently tweeted about her gaming habits, saying she was “obsessed” with the Modern Warfare 2 beta. in September. and that she seriously wanted enter the simulation races. Now it looks like she is about to become a PC gamer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moretz tweeted the bait, asking “all my gamer friends out there: where do I start, how deep do I have to get into the ins and outs?”

