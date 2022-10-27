Chloë Grace Moretz becomes a PC gamer and asks for help building on Twitter

There is no bait that hooks a PC gamer more than someone on social media asking for advice on building a PC, especially if that someone is a celebrity with 2.8 million followers, like actress Chloë Grace Moretz. The star of Kick-Ass and new sci-fi series The Peripheral recently tweeted about her gaming habits, saying she was “obsessed” with the Modern Warfare 2 beta. in September. and that she seriously wanted enter the simulation races. Now it looks like she is about to become a PC gamer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moretz tweeted the bait, asking “all my gamer friends out there: where do I start, how deep do I have to get into the ins and outs?”

Well, last question, to all my gaming friends out there – for a PC setup, where do I start, how deep do I have to go into the intricacies of it? I know I can keep customizing the settings as I go, right?October 26, 2022 see more

Three hours and some 750 responses later, she had already received the usual variety of responses: influencers and other fans recommending boutique PC builders, others recommending she build her own, and brands eagerly offering their own PCs. (A special thanks to reader Chris Thornett, who recommended PC Gamer’s own Alan Dexter as a veteran hardware expert.)

If I were Moretz, I would have quickly given up replying to a thread with over 750 replies, but I’m heartened that you’ve responded to a few people who recommended building a precomposed kit and pointed to PCPartPicker as an invaluable resource. As our EIC Evan Lahti wrote years ago, building your own PC is a special experience.

“It’s kind of like legos for adults,” one fan tweeted, drawing a response from Moretz. “Legos for adults is literally a dream lol yeah.” she wrote.

After a rough couple of years where stock was overpriced or unavailable, it’s finally a good time to build a PC again:

Moretz is a racing fanatic and already has a wheel setup and a logitech care package to get your gaming setup up and running, but if I could just make a couple of suggestions to any new PC gamer:

Don’t skimp on the monitor: a quality screen with a high refresh rate is so nice. For a racing fan, I think the best option right now is the slightly curved 34-inch Alienware AW3423DW. 175 Hz refresh rate and HDR in an OLED!

Get a great chair, and maybe not a “gaming” chair. We can tell you about the best gaming chairs, but I would recommend the Herman Miller Embody or, even better, the Steelcase Gesture (opens in a new tab) on a gaming-style bucket chair.

Once she gets her rig up and running, I hope Chloë Grace Moretz jumps right into PC gamer life and discovers the Sunday morning joy of installing 30 mods for a game and then never playing it, or to undervalue a CPU to get the same performance with less power. If she and Henry Cavill ever cross paths, I like to imagine they’ll have a deep discussion about Noctua fans. They really are the best.