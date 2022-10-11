Chloë Grace Moretz could join Marvel Studios

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed that she has met with those responsible for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to join the saga.

Chloë Grace Moretz knows what it is to adapt comic book characters since he played Mindy Macready/Hit Girl in both movies kick-ass (2010 – 2013). Now, he is promoting his new series titled The Peripheral and in a recent interview with CB has confirmed that he has met with Marvel Studios.

“Yeah, we’ve talked a little bit about that. I mean, I think for me, I’d be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into the darker side of the role. I love superheroes. I think that would be a lot of fun too, but I think it’s just about finding the one that really matches what you want to convey and the scope of the character. I think it would be a lot of fun, if it was the right role and the right project.”

What role could he play in Marvel?

Chloë Grace Moretz at 25 years old (February 10, 1997) he could join the new generation of young actors who have to dominate Marvel Studios in the coming years. Like for example the spider-man of Tom Hollandthe black widow of Florence Pugh, Kate Bishop of hailee steinfeld either Kid Loki of jack veal.

So among the many characters they want to introduce, the actress could be the new Mystica, Dazzler, Medusa, Crystal, Amora, Gwen Stacy either spectrum. There are many possibilities… What do you think would be the role I should play in the MCU?

While they confirm if he joins Marvel Studioswe can see Chloë Grace Moretz in the science fiction series The Peripheral. But he will also lend his voice to the animated film Nimona and will be in white-night which recounts how a woman rose through the ranks of the Peoples Temple cult, eventually entering the inner circle of Christian socialist preacher Jim Jones. She finally she will love is a gunabout a duo of bank robbers.