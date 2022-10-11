Chloë Grace Moretz could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a villain

American actress Chloë Grace Moretz has had an enviable career, from her beginnings with Amityville Horror – 23% and (500) Days With Her – 86%, it seemed that it was someone special, and then he made the leap to superhero movies with Kick-Ass: a Superhero without Superpowers – 76% and Kick-Ass 2 – 31%, where she played Hit Girl. Afterwards, she was in some romantic and Young Adult movies, but then she moved away from blockbusters. She now looks like she intends to make a big comeback in some Marvel or DC Comics production.

You may also like: Kick-Ass director confirms that the film will have a reboot in two years

Marvel and DC are vying to corner superhero fans, though there’s no debate over which company has the most successful cinematic universe: Marvel Studios. Since the premiere of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% in 2008, until the recent release of Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%, their films and series triumph at the box office and in audiences above the competition, and it is not surprising that Grace Moretz wants to be part of their ranks.

In a recent interview with Comic Bookalso an actress in The Invention of Hugo Cabret – 94% confessed that they have had talks with Marvel Studios to join their cinematic universe, and say that they are interested in giving life to a villain or a superhero (via Movie Web):

Yeah, we’ve talked a bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I’d be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into the darker side of the role. I would love to be a superhero. I think that would be a lot of fun too, but I think it’s just about finding the one that really matches what you want to convey and the scope of the character. I think it would be a lot of fun if it was the right role and the right project.

Also read: Superhero movies are losing popularity according to new survey

The 25-year-old is currently promoting her new movie, Mother/Android – 33%, and recently declared to hunter magazine (via Variety) who had mental health problems due to a meme that compared her to a character from Family Guy (FamilyGuy):

…there was a meme that really got to me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo was manipulated into a ‘Family Guy’ character with long legs and a short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time. Everyone was making fun of my body, and I mentioned it to someone and they said, ‘Oh shut the fuck up, that’s funny.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is very attractive to Hollywood actors, whether they are new talent or established stars. In addition to launching the stalled career of Robert Downey Jr. and launching the unknown Chris Hemsworth to fame, the franchise has hired established actors such as Michael Douglas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer and Josh Brolin, among others.

At Marvel Studios they know that a well-chosen cast is very important for their movie or series to be successful, and so far they have generally made good choices. In some cases, such as that of Brie Larson, the criticism of the fans is due not to the physical appearance of the actress, but to the fact that she made statements that, taken out of context, made many fans angry. Whether we’ll soon see Chloë Grace Moretz Or not, we are sure that Marvel Studios will continue to choose their actors wisely, so that the franchise continues to enjoy the success it has had. Before the end of the year, fans will be able to enjoy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel’s third feature film released this 2022.

Don’t leave without reading: best superhero comedies