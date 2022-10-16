Chloë Grace Moretz explains her change from a girl to a woman after losing her father

Growing up under the blinding light of the spotlights has been a common denominator for the traumas of half Hollywood, but there are cases that still surprise. Like that of Chloë Grace Moretz, that she started her career when she was not even ten years old and now with twenty-five he admits that it has taken its toll. “Everything changed when he left kick-assI was twelve and from that point my life took a turn”, explained the interpreter in an interview with Hunger magazine, where she admits that there came a time when she felt true hatred towards certain aspects of the profession. However, after coming of age she had to experience a moment of transformation that has not been completed until now, when she reappears reconverted into an adult woman and as one of the most promising actresses of her generation.

During years, Chloë lived fame in an almost foreign way, although he was aware of the paparazzi (who once even ended up pushing his mother onto the road by mistake) he spent all his time working, training, filming… until the day when, after walking down a red carpet, he felt horrible. “I felt contempt for myself, I felt very confused by what had just happened, I wondered who I was, what I was doing and why I was doing it“, explained the interpreter, who at that time premiered films such as dark places, the fifth wave either damn neighbors 2. She started going to therapy, but it wasn’t enough when one of her photos became a meme. “I’ve never talked about this but there was one that really got to me. One where I walked into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand and they manipulated her to turn me into a character from Family Guy“, commented the protagonist of carrie.

As Chloë has explained, it got to the point that she told someone, admitting that it was making her feel bad, and they responded by saying it was funny, ignoring his feelings. She secluded herself at home to avoid photographers and she never went out, which also became an atrocious fear of being caught, even hyperventilating and having tachycardia when seeing the paparazzi.

At this time, just coming of age and still discovering his place in the world, Chloë also lived her first love with Brooklyn Beckham. They spent two years of comings and goings, of cutting and coming back, until finally in 2016 they ended their romance once and for all. The actress continued to be busy and trying to set her sights on other matters and used acting as another form of therapy, but she assures that the pandemic was for her another before and after. Not only because of the freedom that her mask offered her to “hide” from prying eyes and unwanted targets, but also because of the lack of agenda that she faced for the first time in her life. However, it was not all good news, because in 2020 the interpreter lost her father, although not due to COVID: “There were many changes in a very transformative moment. After everything happened I had to go to London to shoot The Peripheral And I think it was perfect for many reasons.”

Chloë Moretz had a “confusing” relationship with her father, but found some significant connections between the series and her situation., because they finished filming about 30 kilometers from the town where his father was born and raised. “When we got to the end it all made sense. To say that these two years have been transformative is an understatement.. I am a very different girl than she was. Now I feel like a woman “, she has finished.