Chloë Grace Moretz exposes the macho height of Hollywood

When Chloë Grace Moretz He talks about Hollywood, he knows what he’s talking about. She will only be 25 years old but she has spent a lifetime growing up between filming, scripts and castings. At 7, she and she were co-workers with dozens of adult actors, technicians, directors and producers through the abode of fear with Ryan Reynolds or series like Desperate women. What’s more, his first leading role was the remake of Carrie and he did it with 14 springs. A prodigy of the world of cinema. However, neither the accumulated experience nor the respect that she deserved for being one more within each of her teams saved her from dealing with the height of machismo in her industry.

Because no matter how much his star shone brighter thanks to hits like kick ass, had to deal withthe power struggle” that her adult male colleagues imposed by apparently feeling threatened or seeing her as an inferior being for the mere fact of being an underage partner. “It was always weird since my first leading role when I was 14 in ‘Carrie’… It was always so interesting to see who would be unhappy with a young womansaid the actress in the podcast Reign with Josh Smith (via The Independent) referring to the negative attitudes he found among adult men when he arrived at a new project.

“By then, I had already worked for so many years, almost 10 years, and as I continued to get bigger roles and as I got older, it became very interesting to watch the rejection that I would get from a lot of people.said the star of the new Amazon Prime Video series, The Peripheral. “Most were older men who infantilized me. If I had real ideas to bring to the table, I would often get shot down. To have to advocate even for an older man on one’s own behalf at 14, 15, 16 is very, very crazy mental insanity.”.

Moretz assures that on more than one occasion he faced this “Power fight” with male figures on set, despite only being a teenager. “I think limits are very important.”he continued to say when talking about learning from these experiences. “And part of realizing your limits and really enforcing your limits is speaking your truth without blaming or judging people.”.

With her confession, Chloë Grace Moretz exposes the macho height of a Hollywood that does not stop faltering every time an actress reveals her experiences. Because she would be a teenager and a minor, but also a co-worker with her own ideas of hers and extensive experience of hers. The fact that she had to face adult men who infantilized or minimized her suggestions or presence for the mere fact of being a teenager, she speaks to us of ridiculous machismo.

Was a girl. A young woman in development absorbing to the maximum the learning of each filming. Like the rest of the actors, she had her own characters to prepare and interpret, with a job as valid as that of any adult within the same project. It seems absurd to me that being a rising teenager, with a salary that evidenced her position in the industry of half a million dollars – the figure that she allegedly earned for The Equalizer with Denzel Washington (via Business Insider)-, had to fight to expose her vision with certain adult men by placing her in the ring of a non-existent power struggle. Instead of supporting her, teaching her and collaborating in favor of the project.

Because, in the actress’s words, they were belittling a young woman in full bloom, downplaying her when her place in the industry at the time was likely to have been stronger than theirs. I wonder if young male teens who starred in productions ever felt the same way. Because, as far as I can remember, no actor of the same caliber has revealed a similar experience.

