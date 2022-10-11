Chloë Grace Moretz has been in talks to join Marvel Studios

The entertainment empire that is Marvel Studios is second to none. Today it is difficult to think of a franchise of similar size to what was built by the hand of Kevin Feige. It is for this reason that over the years, great figures and legends of cinema and acting have passed through Marvel productions. The list is endless and it is clear that it will continue to expand because the MCU seems to have no set limit. One of the names that could add to this list of great figures and legends is that of Chloë Grace Moretz who has been in talks to sign with Marvel Studios.

Although she is only 25 years old, Chloë Grace Moretz’s career is extensive and the actress enjoys a great career. Her career began at approximately 7 years of age, being a recurring child face in different series and movies. She later became a highly sought-after youth actress, starring in movies like Carrie and The Fifth Wave. She already had a close relationship with the genre of comics and superheroes, being part of the adaptations of Kick-Ass. Now Chloe Grace Moretz wants to join the Marvel Studios experience.

Chloe Grace Moretz would like to be a villain at Marvel Studios

In an interview with the ComicBook media, actress Chloë Grace Moretz admitted that she has held meetings with Marvel Studios to take on a major role. When asked if she wants to join the franchise, she very animatedly replied that she would like to play a villain, not only in Marvel but in DC if the opportunity arose:

“Yes, we have talked about it. I mean, personally, I would really like to play a villain in Marvel or DC and she jumps a lot more into the dark side of the character. I love superheroes. I think it would be really fun too, but I think it’s about finding the one that really connects with what I want to experience and the scope of the character. I think it would be really fun if she’s the right character and the right project.”

Although there is still no confirmation about the signing of Chloë Grace Moretz by Marvel Studios, speculation about a potential character in the franchise has not been long in coming. The theories that place her alongside Tom Holland in a possible fourth installment of Spider-Man, as the MCU version of Gwen Stacy, are especially striking.

Currently Marvel Studios has integrated a very interesting youth cast to their projects. Names like Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Iman Vellani or Xochitl Gomez make up a group that Grace Moretz could ideally join. We will have to wait for news about her official hiring to know in which project we will see her.

