Chloë Grace Moretz has spoken with Marvel Studios to join the MCU

The last almost 15 years, which is said soon, have seen the unprecedented rise of the cinema of Superheros thanks, mainly, to Marvel Studios and its long chronology.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It has become the largest film franchise in history, surpassing sagas like Star Wars at the box office thanks to its soon 30 films and various television series for Disney +.

Although some actors prefer to keep their distance from superhero movies, many others send messages to claim the attention of Marvel Studios and become iconic. character of the House of Ideas.

One of the latest actresses to talk about it is Chloë Grace Moretzknown, among other roles, for playing Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass movies.

Chloë Grace Moretz wants to be a Marvel Studios villain

During an interview with Comicbook, Moretz has highlighted her interest in playing a villain within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, she anticipates that she has had meetings with Marvel Studios about it.

“Yeah, we’ve talked a bit about it. I think she would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into the darker side of the role.

I love superheroes, that would be really fun too. It’s just about finding the character that really matches what you want to convey. I think it would be a lot of fun, if it was the right role and project.”.

If Chloë Grace Moretz had a signed agreement with Marvel at the time of the interview, confidentiality would prevent her from letting go. She also hasn’t said if she’s been talked about participating in a movie or one of the Marvel series.

Be that as it may, the next stop on the MCU timeline is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, not counting the final episode of She-Hulk, which arrives this Thursday.

What character do you think Chloë Grace Moretz could play in a Marvel Studios movie? Is there a villain from the House of Ideas for the actress to get carried away?