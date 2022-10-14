Chloë Grace Moretz hopes her ‘Family Guy Meme’ story has taught people a lesson

Kick ass Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has reflected on breaking her silence about the embarrassing meme that distorted her physique to look like a disproportionate character from family mansharing what he hopes people learn from his story.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moretz said that if people take anything away from his comments on the meme, it’s that “compassion is a really essential thing in humanity and just being kind with the words you say to each other, the things that are said online. He added: “I think compassion is key and I hope the world can have a little more.”

Moretz made her first public comments about the meme, in which she edited a photo of herself to make it appear as if she had no torso, in September 2022. She said the photo came at a time when she was already embarrassed by the amount of attention. unwanted masculine receiving. she was getting. She added that the meme had “affected her a lot” and to this day “is a very difficult thing for me to get over.”

Moretz is known for her roles in the fifth wave, carrieY Kick ass. She may soon be known for making an appearance in the MCU, as the actor reportedly recently met with the studio about a possible role. “She would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC,” she revealed, “and jumping more into the darker side of the role.” She added that it all depends on finding “the right role and the right project.”

An action-packed project would likely be a positive outcome for fans who were disappointed to learn that she’s not interested in reprising her role as Hit Girl in a possible future. kick ass 3. “I don’t think there is a kick 3“, he explained, “at least I don’t think there’s Hit-Girl in it.” It may have something to do with the fact that she “wished [Kick-Ass 2] he had been treated a little differently.

But that doesn’t mean a third movie won’t happen. In 2021, Kick ass Director Matthew Vaughn teased that audiences will get “a great reboot of Kick ass in two years.” He said that he and his team were going to “reset it where people would say, ‘He’s crazy.'”

Kick ass and its sequel are available to stream on HBO Max.

