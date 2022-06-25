Chlöe Grace Moretz, Jennifer Lawrence and other actors who are Potterheads

Like you, these celebrities found in the magical world of Harry Potter a space to dream and feel free. Learn who you could take a potions or defense against the dark arts class with.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, directed by David Yates, not only completes the trilogy starring Eddie Redmayne and his character, the magizoologist Newt Scamander, but also brought back the world fever for the magical world of Harry Potter, created by the canceled writer JK Rowling. It is possible that all this weekend the theaters will be invaded by a militia of wizards and witches in disguise to witness this new installment. If by chance you go to see The Man from the North and you meet the students of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, don’t be rude and respect their tastes, because this fanaticism transcends generations and ages. So We made you a list of celebrities who will surely not miss the premiere of Fantastic Beasts 3. Potterhead once, potterhead forever.













margot robbie

On a visit to the Jimmy Kimmel show, Margot Robbie showed a photo of her as a teenager reading a Harry Potter book and said: “I had good vision, but I lied to have round glasses similar to Harry’s.and they are very ugly.

Kit Harington

In the dark of winter Kit Harington is part of the Game of Thrones Night’s Watch, out of that universe, a Hogwarts student and part of Gryffindor house. The actor believes that Hufflepuffs are X, nobody wants to be in Ravenclaw and Slytherins, a gang of psychopaths.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Emma Watson’s face says it all: Lin-Manuel Miranda It’s a total lost case. Nobody loves Slytherin, only him.. And she has openly expressed it on her social networks and has even dared to mention JK Rowling. There’s no judging here, Lin.

Shawn Mendez

What margot robbie Y Kit HaringtonShawn Mendes has taken Potterianism to another level. In his social networks it was a letter of introduction, he is part of the Griffyndor house, he went to James Corden’s karaoke carpool dressed as Harry Potter, he has read all the books, he knows all the spells and no movie is lost.

Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Niall Horan you can binge on the Harry Potter movies and never get bored. She knows the plot and the books like the back of her hand. Same case with his friend Liam Payne, from the same band.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne she is a fan of Hermione Grangeras a consequence, of Emma Watson. She is an actress who has never missed the premiere of a Harry Potter movie and had the time of her life when she visited the studios in London. She here’s a photo on the Hogwartas Express leaving from platform 9 3/4.

Camila Hair

How sad! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez they were also soul mates due to their fanaticism with Harry Potter. However, many of the Canadian’s followers say that it is a pleasure that in her grew much more during the time they were together. Camila is from Gryffindor.

Selena Gomez

The first time Selena Gomez went to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in London, she took as many photos as she could and wasted no time in the Leaky Cauldron – He drank every last drop of his Butterbeer!