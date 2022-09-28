Chloë Grace Moretz opens up about the complicated loss of her father

For the past two years, Chloë Grace Moretz has shied away from the celebrity spotlight, but now she’s back in the public eye to open up about her struggles. In a new interview with Hunger TV, Moretz discussed everything from harmful paparazzi to social media turning her body into a meme. But for the first time, Ella Moretz expressed her feelings for her father’s unexpected death in March 2021. “I lost my father during the pandemic,” Ella Moretz lamented. “Not due to COVID-related issues, but there was a lot of change in a really transformative period of time.” According to her obituary, McCoy Moretz “died after a brief illness.”

Chloë also explained how her new TV show, “The Peripheral,” was filmed near her father’s hometown in North Carolina. “There was this wonderful full-circle moment where…it was at the end of production and there was this beautiful launch,” she described Chloë. “My father and I had a very tumultuous relationship, so when the release came it was really significant. To say that these last two years have been transformative is an understatement.”

Although the pandemic was emotionally tough on Chloë, she prevailed and came out the other side stronger and wiser. The actress revealed that her future aspirations are “behind the camera” after being in the spotlight since she was 12 years old.