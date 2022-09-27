Chloë Grace Moretz shows off her Call of Duty skills on Twitter and her fans lose their minds
2022-09-26
When we think of famous actors, the idea of a person who, in his spare time, strolls through luxury establishments or organizes mega parties in his mansions usually comes to mind, but few would believe that they are people like us, with their hobbies. normal things like reading a book, collecting, or even playing video games.
This has been the case in recent days, with the beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which ended just today, and will no longer be playable until the game premieres on October 28, there was one celebrity in particular who could not hide the emotion that the game caused him, after several days of playing nonstop, in their own words. We are talking about the actress Chloë Grace Moretz.
The 25-year-old American actress, known for having acted in films such as kick-ass (2010), Hugo (2011), the fifth wave (2016) or Shadow in the Cloud (2020), shared several tweets through her official account in which she claimed to be completely obsessed with the beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2surprising his fans, who never imagined that he liked video games.
Chloë Grace Moretz even shared a screenshot of her screen bragging about racking up a staggering 3,640 points in the Invasion game mode, from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In the comments, she was asked what platform she was playing on, and she replied that, even though she also has a xbox series xI was playing in Playstation 5, because you enjoy the adaptive triggers feature of the DualSense controller. She later clarified that she was not doing any kind of promotion of anything, but that she was just a big fan.
Several followers asked him to share clips of his plays, or even play a direct game, with his username censored, to prevent him from receiving thousands of requests and messages. The actress herself only mentioned that she is considering it. Moretz was also playing with the singer Kathryn Gallagher, who joined the conversation, attesting to the skills of the actress.
Now that the beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ended, Moretz said he was considering playing Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, GTA Online Y final fantasy XIVand the official account of Square Enixowners of this latest game, took the opportunity to recommend that this be their choice, while the official accounts of Infinity Ward Y Call of Duty They left messages saying to expect to see it on October 28, the day of the official launch of the game.