Chloë Grace Moretz shows off her Call of Duty skills on Twitter and her fans lose their minds

2022-09-26

When we think of famous actors, the idea of ​​a person who, in his spare time, strolls through luxury establishments or organizes mega parties in his mansions usually comes to mind, but few would believe that they are people like us, with their hobbies. normal things like reading a book, collecting, or even playing video games. This has been the case in recent days, with the beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which ended just today, and will no longer be playable until the game premieres on October 28, there was one celebrity in particular who could not hide the emotion that the game caused him, after several days of playing nonstop, in their own words. We are talking about the actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

The 25-year-old American actress, known for having acted in films such as kick-ass (2010), Hugo (2011), the fifth wave (2016) or Shadow in the Cloud (2020), shared several tweets through her official account in which she claimed to be completely obsessed with the beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2surprising his fans, who never imagined that he liked video games. Chloë Grace Moretz even shared a screenshot of her screen bragging about racking up a staggering 3,640 points in the Invasion game mode, from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In the comments, she was asked what platform she was playing on, and she replied that, even though she also has a xbox series xI was playing in Playstation 5, because you enjoy the adaptive triggers feature of the DualSense controller. She later clarified that she was not doing any kind of promotion of anything, but that she was just a big fan.