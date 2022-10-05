Chloe Grace Moretz suffered from body dysmorphia for starring in a meme in 2016

Anxiety is the evil that afflicts all societies of these times and it is not by chance: the advancement of technology, leading a dizzying life, the overwhelmingness of social networks, a pandemic with mandatory confinement in between, aroused a symptom that only remained asleep but was there dormant, stalking our ups and downs. One of his great victims was the actress Chloë Grace Moretz who confessed to suffering from body dysmorphia when seeing his physical image turned into a meme.

Social network users who make fun of people – public figures or not – and turn them into memes, which are images that go viral in a matter of days or hours online, never take into account the psychological damage that these phenomena of “popularity” unsought can generate in those who are their victims.

A similar case lived the actress Chloë Grace Moretzfamous for participating in the films of Kick-Ass, let me in Y carrie, who saw his mental health affected after being mocked for an image of him that was digitally manipulated to compare it with a character from the animated series FamilyGuy.

Chloé She was seen walking the streets of Los Angeles for the first time since she made a revelation about suffering from body dysmorphia to the magazine Hunger. The 25-year-old actress dressed in a totally laid-back look made up of jeans that she paired with a black crop top and plaid shirt. In recent years, Chloé She had stayed away from public spaces to avoid being photographed, after images that compared her to a caricature went viral on Twitter. It was last Thursday when the actress from the movie Suspiria He was smiling when he realized that the paparazzi captured his image as he walked carrying a rolling suitcase and a green handbag.

Chloe Grace Moretz suffered from body dysmorphia for becoming the protagonist of a meme.

Chloé recently admitted in an interview that a meme that made fun of her appearance made her withdraw from public life and made her face anxiety problems, as revealed by the DailyMail. told the magazine Hunger that it all started with an internet prank in which his photo was altered to resemble a character from Family Guy with long legs, which gave rise to her suffering from body dysmorphia.

“I just remember sitting there and thinking, ‘My body is being used as a joke and it’s something I can’t change about who I am, and it’s being posted all over Instagram. the actress told the publication. On social media, an image of Chloe carrying pizza alongside the cartoon character was posted. Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin from the series FamilyGuy.

“This photo was manipulated into a Family Guy character with long legs and a short torso, and was one of the most widespread memes at the time,” the actress told the publication about the image that originated in 2016. In which Chloé She was wearing a super chic outfit with shorts and black heels that highlighted her figure.

But Moretz explained: “Everyone was making fun of my body and I mentioned it to someone and they were like, ‘Oh shut up, it’s funny.'” he assured in the interview. “To this day, when I see that meme, it’s a very hard thing for me to get over,” admitted and said that for a long time she was confined and that, when photographed, she experienced hyperventilation and anxiety.