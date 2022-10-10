Chloë Grace Moretz tells what ‘meme’ about her caused a trauma

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre

Chloë Grace Moretz He has spoken for the first time about a ‘meme’ that made him feel body dysmorphia and go through a period of anxiety. In an interview with the Hunger medium, the actress has opened up about an Internet viral that for her was not funny at all. If you don’t remember, in 2016 Chloë was photographed walking with some pizzas. One of the photos was altered by Photoshop, reducing its trunk and achieving an effect that went viral. The series ‘Family Guy’ moved the ‘meme’ to a scene in a chapter and the whole scene itself caused Chloë trauma.

Now, over time, here’s what she’s said: “I just remember sitting there and thinking, ‘My body is being used as a joke and it’s something I can’t change about who I am, and it’s being posted all over Instagram. That altered photo, with long legs and a short torso, was transferred to a character from ‘Family Guy’ and was one of the most widespread memes at that time,” said the actress, who adds that she was confined at home for a while . “Even to this day, when I see that meme, I find it hard to get over. I had body dysmorphiasomething that we all deal with from time to time, and that is accentuated due to social networks”.

If you don’t remember the ‘meme’, you can see it here:

Photo credit: Twitter

But for the actress all this is part of the past, one from which she learned a lot. And this year she has had several projects in hand, but above all, she has attended many fashion events (she has even been in the ‘front row’ with our Ana de Armas). In the interview, she concludes by reflecting on these turbulent years: “To say that these last two years have been transformative is an understatement. I am a very different girl than I was. I feel like a woman now“. Brava, Chloë! To continue growing and learning.