Entertainment

Chloë Grace Moretz travels to an uncertain dystopian future in “The Peripheral” – Television

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Silvia Garcia Herraez

Two futures, one closer and real and the other farther, dystopian and technological, overlap in The Peripheral, a new science fiction series starring Chloë Grace Moretz and produced by the creators of Westworld that premieres this Friday on Prime Video.

With eight 45-minute episodes in this first season, the series is based on the homonymous novel by William Gibson, considered the father of “cyberpunk” and has featured Scott Smith as the main architect of a script that addresses issues such as survival and abuse of power.

Moretz, who became famous at just 12 years old for the superhero movie “Kick-Ass: Ready to Pound” and has participated in box office hits like “Let Me In” (2010) or “Carrie” (2013), assures that she always She has been a huge Gibson fan.

“Even before receiving the call from Jonathan (Nolan) and Lisa Joy) -the creators of “Westworld”-, when I heard that they wanted to turn The Peripheral into a series, I was very excited,” he told EFE.

The American actress claims to feel identified in some aspects with the protagonist, Flynne, in that she is “a strong and empowered female character.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Dune – Part 2 will see a very changed Paul Atreides, as confirmed by Timothée Chalamet

5 mins ago

Partial paralysis of the face: Justin Bieber cancels his concerts again

7 mins ago

Camilla and Angelina Jolie go to the same salon and one of them does something unprecedented

11 mins ago

Alec Baldwin will team up with Olga Kurylenko

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button