Chloë Grace Moretz travels to an uncertain dystopian future in “The Peripheral” – Television

Silvia Garcia Herraez

Two futures, one closer and real and the other farther, dystopian and technological, overlap in The Peripheral, a new science fiction series starring Chloë Grace Moretz and produced by the creators of Westworld that premieres this Friday on Prime Video.

With eight 45-minute episodes in this first season, the series is based on the homonymous novel by William Gibson, considered the father of “cyberpunk” and has featured Scott Smith as the main architect of a script that addresses issues such as survival and abuse of power.

Moretz, who became famous at just 12 years old for the superhero movie “Kick-Ass: Ready to Pound” and has participated in box office hits like “Let Me In” (2010) or “Carrie” (2013), assures that she always She has been a huge Gibson fan.

“Even before receiving the call from Jonathan (Nolan) and Lisa Joy) -the creators of “Westworld”-, when I heard that they wanted to turn The Peripheral into a series, I was very excited,” he told EFE.

The American actress claims to feel identified in some aspects with the protagonist, Flynne, in that she is “a strong and empowered female character.”

The plot takes place in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in the year 2032. Flynne Fisher lives with her brother, a Marine veteran named Burton (Jack Reynor), and her sick mother. As medical bills mount, Flynne and Burton earn extra money playing simulation video games.

The two brothers share Burton’s avatar, and when Burton is offered the opportunity to test the beta version of a new game, it is Flynne who ends up playing the game, posing as him. The simulation takes place in London in the year 2099 and what the young woman discovers will end up putting her and her family in danger.

It turns out that Moretz is just as good at playing video games as her character is on the show. “I grew up with four brothers and video games were the only thing I could beat them at, I was better at it than all of them put together,” laughs the actress, who is a fan of first-person shooter games like “Call of Duty.” or “Oculus Rift”.

His co-star, Jack Reynor, known for films like “Midsommar” (2019) or “Transformers 4”, warns of the dangers of excessive consumption of video games in a world as hyperconnected as the current one.

“Many people found solace during the pandemic in technology for its possibilities to socialize and entertain,” says the actor. “It helps us improve our daily lives, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s also true that we can’t allow our lives to be consumed by phones, games or screens.”

Regarding video games and virtual reality, he assumes that they are “important industries that are developing and that deserve all the attention”, but believes that “we must be responsible in the way they are used”.

The futuristic London depicted in the series is grim, filled with robot chauffeurs, crumbling skyscrapers, lavish parties and deadly danger.

When asked what should be done to avoid a future like the one shown in the series, the actress is hopeful. “I am confident that as a human species we can act together and hopefully begin to mitigate the problems we have caused the planet.”