Chloe Grace Moretz was once shamed by her male co-star

Celebrities are particularly susceptible to body shaming. Being so much in the public eye, their physiques are constantly watched and scrutinized by the public eye. Early in her career, Chloe Grace Moretz once experienced a more personal form of body shaming. But it wasn’t just anyone who made the actress feel negative about her body, it was her co-star herself.

Chloe Grace Moretz used her insecurities to get stronger

Moretz has always championed and championed the importance of body positivity. the Kick ass The actress has often spoken about her own insecurities regarding her own body in the past and what helped her overcome them.

“When I was 16, I wanted a boob job,” Moretz said in an interview with Elle. “I wanted the fat pad under my chin removed. I wanted a butt reduction, or whatever. And my mom was like, ‘Absolutely not, you can’t have plastic surgery.’ And because of that, I found a lot of power within my insecurities. They are what make me who I am now.”

Knowing what it feels like to be lacking in body confidence, Moretz has always tried to promote a positive image of herself among her fans on her platforms. She seeks to show off to her followers and her admirers when she is more natural.

“I try to break down barriers,” he continued. “I try not to post Instagrams where I slim my face and wear a lot of makeup… And I want to break it down so that young women understand that you weren’t just ‘born’ that way.”

Chloe Grace Moretz was once shamed by a co-star for being too big

Moretz has experienced the negativity that comes with body shaming personally and firsthand from one of his own contemporaries. In an interview with Variety, the tom and jerry star discussed an unflattering comment someone made about her physique.

“This guy who was my love interest told me, ‘I would never go out with you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me,’ like my size,” Moretz said. “He was one of the few actors who made me cry on set.”

What made the situation even more difficult for Moretz was having to work with the unnamed co-star the next day.

“I went to cry to my brother and he said: ‘What happened?’ And I was like, ‘he told me it was too big.’ And my brother said, ‘What just happened?’ My brother was so angry,” Moretz said. “I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend I was a love interest, and it was really hard… It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to tell me that.

At such a young age, Moretz shared that the situation taught him something important about certain people.

“You have to forgive and not really forget, but it was like wow. It was jarring. I look back and I was 15 years old, which is very, very dark,” she confided.

Chloe Grace Moretz made another male co-star lie about her to improve her own reputation

The body shaming incident wasn’t the only time she experienced a type of sexism in the industry. Another male co-star executed a more subtle form of attack on the carrie star making up stories about her to a filmmaker.

“I had a younger male lead who shut me out and brought up false themes just to try to put me in my shoes, and make things up for the director… things that are crazy, things I would never do, unprofessional things that don’t make sense.” , he remembered. “An actor did that to me. He is crazy. They have this inferiority problem, and I’m like, ‘You’re completely the same as me, you’re not different from me.’ I happen to be the lead in this movie, and I don’t know why, just because you’re a smaller character, you’re cornering me to try and put me down. Little snips that just bring you down.”

However, despite those experiences, at the time Moretz still held a positive outlook on the entertainment industry.

“I’ve seen a massive shift in terms of how many filmmakers have been working recently,” Moretz explained. “We are taking great steps, but it is a long way. We’re not even close to the top.”

