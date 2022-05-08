Chloe Grace Moretz was once told she was ‘too pretty’ to star in the ‘Carrie’ remake

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz helped remake Stephen King’s popular Carrie with a modern take on the story in 2013. But Moretz was initially turned down for the role. The filmmakers felt that she had a lot going against her to play one of King’s most famous characters. One of those things was that she was too pretty.

Chloe Grace Moretz stayed in character for ‘Carrie’

Chloe Grace Moretz | Dennis Dasilva/Getty Images

Taking on the iconic Stephen King story was no easy task for Moretz. When she landed the part, she was initially intimidated by the idea of ​​starring in a King novel.

“That’s what scared me…trying to take something that was one of his most iconic works that he’s ever written and try to bring it to life, even if it’s half as good, as the words he’s put into a book,” Moretz said. once. to ABC news.

Due to his commitment to the role, Moretz did everything he could to immerse himself in the role.

“It was the first film I did where I wanted to try the method [acting],” She continued. “You know, trying to breathe and really live in her because she’s such a dark character that you can’t just cut and be like hehehe.”

Chloe Grace Moretz was told she was ‘too pretty’ to star in ‘Carrie’

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/eoBXKv3V2w8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Moretz starring as Carrie was far from a sure thing at one point. When the young actress originally pursued the role, she had a lot going against her.

“When I was auditioning for carrieThey told me, ‘Well, look, you’re too young, you’re too pretty, you’re too accomplished,'” Moretz once said. teen fashion (via DigitalSpy).

But the young star didn’t let that put her off and eventually convinced the filmmaker that she was right for the part.

“I love showing people that I can do something that they might think I’ll never be able to do,” she explained. “Playing someone happy and carefree who has a good life and a good family is boring for me.”

For Moretz, the appeal of playing the disturbed character was being the complete opposite of who she was.

“[Being happy is] my life. I have a good family. My mom loves me. I like to be challenged, to play characters that are a bit messy,” she said.

Chloe Grace Moretz had to be broken down for ‘Carrie’

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qSn7JyijA8k?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

To further inhabit her character, the cloud shadow star traveled to a more emotionally insecure place. If only because Carrie’s life experience was a stark contrast to Moretz’s.

“It was interesting because I live a very privileged life, obviously. I am an accomplished young actor, I have a very strong normal family, many brothers and a mother who loves me. Aunts, uncles, I have everyone around me telling me they love me, and Carrie really has no one,” Moretz told Collider.

To do the character justice, Moretz went through an interesting process that made her “shed off who I am, this young woman who is kind of entrepreneurial and really competitive and all for Carrie, who is this wounded animal.”

RELATED: ‘Dark Phoenix:’ How Sophie Turner Beat Chloë Grace Moretz and Elle Fanning When She Auditioned for Jean Grey?