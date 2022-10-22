Chloë Grace Moretz: what films of the actress can you find on the streaming platform? | netflix | Hugo | The fifth wave | The periphery: connection to the future | Shows | Prime Video | Trailer | plot | | SPORT-PLAY

Chloë Grace Moretz is a 25-year-old American actress who began her career in Hollywood very young, appearing for the first time in the world of cinema thanks to the movie Heart of the Beholder.

In his career, his work on adaptations for the big screen of books such as The Fifth Wave, The Invention of Hugo Cabret, Carrie, If I Decide to Stay and also The Periphery: Connection to the Future (opens in October) stand out.

For this reason and to learn more about the work of Chloë Grace Moretzbelow, we will tell you about some movies and series that you can find on streaming platforms such as Prime video and Netflix.

Kick-Ass: a superhero without superpowers

The actress plays Hit-Girl, an eleven-year-old vigilante who kills a drug dealer named Rasul and then his goons. She lives with her father Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage), who is an ex-cop. She is available to rent at appletv.

Let me in (let me in)

It is the remake of the Swedish film Let the Right One In (Låt den rätte komma in) which in turn is an adaptation of the homonymous novel written by John Ajvide Lindqvist. The quote is about Owen, a 12-year-old misfit who is bullied at school and develops a friendship with a girl who is hiding a secret. You can see it through the rental service at appletv.

carrie

The feature film was released in 2013 and is the third adaptation of Stephen King’s horror book of the same name. It is about Carrie White, a young woman who has telekinetic powers that she does not know how to use them very well and because of that she destroys the city where she lives. The tape is in First video.

The widow (Greta)

The film tells the story of Frances McCullen (Chloë Grace Moretz), a waitress who lives in New York City with her friend Erica Penn. The film is a psychological suspense. It’s in appletv.

Dark Shadows (Dark Shadows)

In 1760, a family moves from Liverpool, England to Maine, a young woman named Angelique Bouchard falls in love with one of the sons. Her mother, a witch, warns her about it; however, she decides to keep hoping to be loved. You can rent it on Claro video and Apple tv.

a shadow in the cloud (Shadow in the Cloud)

It is a horror movie that tells the story of a crew and a flight officer named Maude Garrett who are traveling from New Zealand to Samoa, but what should be a smooth flight is affected by an evil presence. It is available in Paramount plus.

The invention of Hugo Cabret (Hugo)

It is a book adaptation of the same which was written by Brian Selznick. The film is about a boy who lives alone in a Paris train station in the 1930s. The film was nominated for eleven Oscars, winning five of them. The tape is available in Clear video (for rent).

if i decide to stay (If I Stay)

The story is based on the homonymous young adult novel by Gayle Forman. The protagonist is a young woman named Mia who undergoes a radical change in her life after being trapped between life and death after an accident in which her parents and her younger brother die. You can watch the movie at First video.

the fifth wave (The 5th Wave)

This is a science fiction movie that is based on the book of the same name in a trilogy written by Rick Yancey. The story is about alien attacks that cause the death of many people, but the survivors do not resist and want to discover the truth behind the attacks. The tape is currently in Netflix.

The periphery: connection to the future (The Peripheral)

It is a series based on the novel of the same name written by William Gibson (science fiction writer). The production is scheduled to premiere on October 21, 2022 by First video.

