Chloë Grace Moretz will be the protagonist of “The Peripheral”, the new Prime Video series

Adaptation of William Gibson’s best-selling novel that has been described as a “dazzling, hallucinatory insight into the fate of mankind, and what lies beyond”. (Prime Video)

One of the projects that took the longest to see the light in Prime Video it is The Peripheralscience fiction drama that is in charge of Lisa Joy Y Jonathan Nolancreators of Westworldstarring Chloë Grace Moretz (kick-ass) and based on the most successful novel of William Gibson.

It has taken almost five years for the streaming platform to create this show that will finally bring to the service the October 21 and where Moretz will give life Flynn Fishera woman trying to piece together her broken family in a forgotten corner of the USA from the future.

Chloe Grace Moretz will give life to the protagonist. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

The protagonist is a smart young woman trapped in a dead end town, until she tries a new path thanks to a virtual reality helmet, which when she puts it on, turns into a kick-ass biker and solves a murder in London and he loves it. But that reality may not be so virtual.

The trailer introduces us to Flynn as a down-to-earth woman who works menial jobs and lives a quiet life in the suburbs. You can hear the character from Chloe saying, “You think this is a game. But it is real. It hasn’t happened yet.” The woman has been thrust into a strange world of knife-wielding robot drivers, disappearing cars and deafening explosions.

Jack Reynor, who rose to fame for “Midsommar,” co-stars. (Prime Video)

The trailer also shows giant statues towering over London, faceless assassins waiting to stalk their prey, and wondrous technology like blasting guns and invisible cars. Although the future has better tools than the past, it also seems that the city is falling apart, with empty buildings and dark alleys spreading through London like a plague.

It’s an interesting concept that can become a sci-fi hit if Prime Video manages to correctly adapt Gibson’s beloved book and whose reason for taking so long in production is because the producers wanted to be faithful to the text from which they were inspired.

The protagonist wears a helmet with which she seeks to evade her reality. (Prime Video)

The drama also stars Jack Reynor (midsummer), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), louis herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (unreal), katie leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) Y austin rising (Alt).

The Peripheral had been in the works on Prime since early 2018. In April 2019, Nolan and Joy signed a massive general agreement with AmazonStudios. The executive producers are the creator/showrunner Scott B Smithdirector Vincenzo Nataly, Greg Plageman, athena wickham Y Steven Hoban.

Book on which the new Prime Video series of the same name is based. (Berkeley Books)

The Peripherala serial adaptation of the science fiction novel by William Gibson, will come to Prime Video the next October 21.

