Chloe Sevigny on playing ‘Enchanting’ Lynn Roy in ‘Girl From Plainville’

The Plainville Girl is the jaw-dropping true crime drama series on Hulu that is sure to give you the creeps.

The eight-part series brings to the screen the heartbreaking true story of Conrad Roy III, who took his own life on July 12, 2014, at just 18 years old.

What happened next was a case that shocked America and the world, when Conrad Roy’s girlfriend at the time of his death, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Known as the “texting suicide case,” a series of phone records and text messages exchanged between the couple in the months and days leading up to Conrad Roy’s death painted a much darker picture of their relationship and the circumstances. surrounding his suicide.

In 2017, Carter was convicted of manslaughter in connection with Roy’s death. She was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, which was reduced to 15 months. In January 2020, she was released after serving just 12 months of her sentence.

In The girl from Plainville, Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter and Colton Ryan takes on the role of Conrad Roy. Chloë Sevigny plays Ryan’s mother, Lynn Roy.

Sevigny joined the project later and was convinced to take on the challenging role of Lynn Roy when she heard Fanning was on board and after seeing Lynn Roy speak at length about the loss of her son in Erin Carr’s HBO documentary, I love you, now die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter.

Sevigny did not meet the real Lynn Roy before the series, fearing there would be pressure to mimic her exactly. Instead, Sevigny wanted to capture her spirit, knowing that she had her blessing.

speaking to news week, Sevigny said, “My character, Lynn, is going through one of the worst things imaginable, losing a child, and when I first got the part and started researching, I watched the documentary and was really struck by her strength, her spirit.

“There is even strength for humor. The kind of mysticism of hers, there was something very charming about this woman and also very understanding, obviously. She just attracted me and I wanted to, you know, help tell the story of her son.”

She continued, “Being Lynn Roy… it’s really important to her to tell Conrad’s story and she does a lot of interviews and wants to keep his memory alive. She is fighting for the law in Massachusetts [Conrad’s Law] and, knowing that we had his blessing and it was very important to me…»

Throughout the season, audiences have seen their mother-son relationship unfold on screen in a series of flashbacks and how she dealt with her confusion over his death and her grief.

The show examines the depths of Conrad Roy and Carter’s relationship and what role their text messages played in his death, while addressing the complexities of mental illness and the gray areas around suicide in the criminal justice system.

For months, Carter encouraged Roy, who suffered from depression, to seek professional help. However, in the weeks before his death, Carter’s attitude changed.

Instead, he began to encourage Roy to commit suicide.

She suggested numerous methods and asked him on multiple occasions when he was going to do it. In a text message, according to court documents, she wrote, “You better not fuck with me and just pretend. Tonight is the night, it’s now or never.”

The night Roy died, phone records show that he spoke to Carter on the phone twice, for 45 minutes on each call.

There’s no proof of what the two said between them, but in text messages to her friend weeks later, Carter shared some details, claiming, “I could have stopped him.”

She texted her friend: “Her death is my fault. Honestly, I could have stopped him. I was the one on the phone with him and he got out of the car because [it] he was working and he freaked out and I fucking told him to get back in…because I knew he would do it all over again the next day and I couldn’t let him live the way he lived anymore. .»

In 2017, Carter was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. In total, he served a reduced sentence of 15 months.

On Lynn Roy and Carter’s unique relationship, Sevigny reflects: “It’s amazing, like what this woman [Lynn Roy] must have been thinking. Here’s this girl who had such a deep relationship with her son, and I’ve never seen her before or even really knew about her.”

She continued, “How are we there for teenagers and, but not being too, you know, invasive?”

Despite the dark true story, Sevigny shared that she hoped people would connect with the true crime drama in a broader way.

She said: “I want to say that there is a real story, which is very specific, there are a lot of details in the story, but I also hope that there is something that resonates. It’s kind of universal in a way.”

“It’s a story of loss and even if it’s not a child, any loved one can find comfort and relate to the pain someone else is going through and feel less alone and more emotional.”

Sevigny concluded: “There is a general message to help de-stigmatize mental health and suicide awareness that people experiencing these kinds of feelings are more encouraged to reach out and ask for help and also expect people to take the form seriously. in which they communicate with others. via text or social media and take more responsibility for your words and your actions, knowing how sincere people can take them, how they can be so easily misunderstood.”

Today, the real Lynn Roy is fighting to pass Conrad’s Law, a law that would make coercion of suicide a crime in the state of Massachusetts, punishable by up to five years in prison.

speaking to People of Conrad’s Law, Lynn Roy said, “With this tragedy, my son would want me to help other people, other families.

“If we pass the law, when we do, it will be a victory for me, for him.

“I just want my son to be proud of me.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, free confidential help is available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours a day, every day.

The Girl From Plainville airs Tuesdays on Hulu.