Chloë Sevigny signs for ‘Poker Face’, Rian Johnson’s enigmatic thriller for Peacock

‘Poker Face’ expands its cast and signs Chloë Sevigny for play a character full of mystery. This is a new fiction, starring Natasha Lyonne, which can be seen in Peacock. In addition, this project reunites both actresses, who already worked together in ‘Russian Doll’.

Chloë Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne at the ‘Russian Doll’ premiere

Due to the success that the actress has had with the crime miniseries ‘The Girl From Plainville’, Rian Johnson wanted to have her for this new fiction. Despite not having details about how her role will be in the series, the interpreter’s experience in mystery projects make sure that your character will be involved in the plot of the crime.

The winner of the Golden Globe award will participate in this production along with other renowned actors such as Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt either David Castaneda. Lyonne’s character will be the one that will appear in all the chapters, but the rest of the cast will be involved in different cases of crimes.

All about ‘Poker Face’

‘Poker Face’ will deal different murder storiesto which the protagonist you will have to face one by one. The fiction will have ten one-hour episodes, and in each of them will be projected different murder cases. Although the production team has not confirmed any release date, it has been anticipated that there will be a weekly delivery.