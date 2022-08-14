Chloë Sevigny (‘The Girl From Plainville’): “I took for granted that Michelle was guilty because of her appearance” – Video

Chloë Sevigny became a star after starring in the controversial “Kids” in the nineties. Since then, he has maintained his status by intervening in very well selected projects.. On the small screen, this succession of good decisions has led her to chain titles as acclaimed as ‘The Act’, ‘We Are Who We Are’ or ‘Russian Doll’, to which is now added another interesting link: ‘The Girl From Plainville’. The Hulu original miniseries, which has arrived in Spain thanks to StarzPlay, investigates the real case of Michelle Carter, who was accused of inciting her boyfriend to commit suicide through text messages. Within this murky event, Sevigny embodies the mother of the deceased young man, and from FormulaTV we have had the opportunity to talk with her about the prejudices towards the protagonists and the clever way fiction tackles an increasingly saturated genre.

