Chmerkovskiy claimed that he is trying to leave Ukraine

The former professional dancer “Dancing With the Stars”, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, has revealed that he plans to try to escape Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. He admitted that he is nervous but believes that everything will be fine. This is what he wanted his followers to know.

Maks said he will “try to get out” of Ukraine

In an Instagram video, Maksim said he thinks it’s time to try and leave Ukraine because the fighting is “everywhere” and he was actually arrested at one point. He also said that he is lucky to have better options than most other Ukrainian civilians.

He also admitted that he is nervous and told his followers:

I’m going to try to get out [del país]. I’m going to try to start reaching the border. I have options. My options are better than most people’s, but I’m a little nervous, to be honest with you. But I think it will be fine. I know it’s going to be fine. I will only keep you informed throughout this process as I can.

In the video, he also detailed how a friend of his left for the Polish border two days ago and is still on a bus trying to get there.

“It has not yet reached the Polish border. He’s been on a bus for the last two days… at night it’s cold, they turn off the engine to save gas and there’s no heat,” Maks said.

But she also said that she is passing on “crazy stories” and “also beautiful stories, beautiful stories” from the countryside.

“He said that all along the route from Lviv to the Polish border in all directions there are volunteers constantly feeding and giving food, drinks and hot drinks and all that,” Maks said.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Maks revealed that he got on a train headed for Warsaw, Poland, but hasn’t left Ukraine yet.

“I did it on the train. We headed to Warsaw (hopefully). The train to Lvi was not an option,” Maks wrote, adding that the train station was “insane.”

“It feels manageable at first, but it gets MUCH worse when it comes time to board the train. It’s a long story but all I can say right now is I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack and it’s TRAUMATING,” Maks wrote. “I am currently in a cabin with four adults and seven children (ages 2-11) that is usually only occupied by a maximum of three people. There are usually up to 30 people in this particular car. They told us we had to fit 135. The aisles are full. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and clastrophobic.”

He continued, “What finally broke me was when I was looking at an 8-year-old boy, crying hysterically and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim: ‘If you stay, I want to stay too because if they kill you I won’t be able to help’.

The professional dancer has currently been stranded in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, because he was there filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance”, on which he is a judge for the new season.

He said in a previous update that he’s “right in the eye of the storm” of where the match could be at its worst and it’s hard to keep your wits about him.

“[Estoy] right in the eye of the storm in crazy proximity to where this is all supposed to end, if it ever does. This is a war. This is a crazy situation, it’s crazy and I’m losing my last little things,” Maks said. “This is not a cry for help, I’m a big boy, I can handle myself and like I said I’m safe, but I’m starting to not be able to more or less keep my head. I’m trying to stay focused and just trying to let my voice be heard.”

Maks asked his friends and followers not to worry if he disappears for a while.

After revealing that he will try to make it to the border, Maks said he has a favor to ask his friends and followers: don’t worry about him if he has to stay quiet for a while.

“I just want a favor from everyone. Just don’t panic if I disappear for a minute because I know a lot of people are watching right now,” Maks said, adding that “he’s not answering a lot of texts and a lot of calls.”

“Mostly I just talk to [mi esposa] Peta and my parents and my brother,” Maks said. “For everyone else, if you’re following this to see how I’m doing, if I disappear for a bit, don’t worry and I’ll do my best to make sure I keep you updated.”

Maks is married to Peta Murgatroyd, who was also a “Dancing With the Stars” pro. She and her son Shai are back in Los Angeles, as is her brother Val Chmerkovskiy.

If you want to know how you can help the people of Ukraine, Maksim and Peta have pointed to Bethenny Frankel’s organization B Strong, which helps in humanitarian crises around the world. You can donate here.

