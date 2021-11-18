Choc Scamacca, the grandfather threatens everyone in a bar with a knife | First page

Minutes of panic and terror in a bar in Fidene, a suburb of Rome, due to threats from Sandro Scamacca, Gianluca’s grandfather, Sassuolo player and Roberto Mancini’s national team. The 66-year-old walked into a bar armed with a knife and threatened to kill a customer, stabbing the blade inches from his throat. Probably Scamacca, he reports The messenger, was drunk or psychologically impaired. To restore the situation to calm, the intervention of the police was necessary, with the policemen who first tried to calm Scamacca in words and then forcibly immobilized him, disarming him. After the handcuffs comes the arrest for aggravated threats, possession of a weapon and resistance to a public official.

DAD’- Just a year ago the name of Scamacca had risen to the fore for another extra-football event: in that case it was Emiliano, Gianluca’s father, to carry out an assault on Trigoria, the sports center of Rome, destroying the cars of the Giallorossi managers and getting a complaint for damage. On the occasion, Scamacca’s father (who has not had relations with his son for years) had also clamored for a meeting with Bruno Conti.