Sports

‘Choco’ Lozano ends his drought and scores a goal again in a key win for Cádiz in the Spanish League

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Cadiz, Spain.

Honduran striker Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano put his losing streak behind him and scored a goal again five months later with Cádiz in the important victory they achieved this Saturday 3-0 over Elche for matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 Spanish League.

Lozano had not scored since last November 28, it was against Atlético de Madrid. The catracho broke that scoring drought to sign his first goal this year and thus close the victory of the Cadista team that managed to get out of the relegation zone.

Cádiz thrashed an Elche team at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium that could not tie up the mathematical salvation and that sank after the red against Ezequiel Ponce in the 66th minute, a disadvantage that the local team took advantage of very well to add three points that taste like gold.

This is how 'Choco' Lozano celebrated his goal and the Cádiz fans in the background also celebrating.

This is how ‘Choco’ Lozano celebrated his goal and the Cádiz fans in the background also celebrating.

(Photo laliga.com)

Álvaro Negredo in 80′ and Rubén Sobrino in 83′ put Cádiz ahead. Just a minute later, ‘Choco’ Lozano entered the field instead of Negredo and the Honduran put the cherry on the cake.

In minute 93, ‘Choco’ Lozano received a great pass, entered the area, hit him first with his left foot, the ball was blocked by Pedro Bigas, but with such good fortune for the catracho, that the rebound went to his right foot and there he defined crusader against Edgar Badía.

This was the sixth goal of the season for Antony Lozano.

The people of Cadiz move away from the relegation places, they were placed in 16th place in the standings with 35 units, three more than Mallorca.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ja Morant responds to the NBA for revealing the cheating he did against Curry and Warriors in the Playoffs

18 mins ago

Honduran goal! Choco Lozano breaks his five-month drought and scores in Cádiz’s vital victory to get out of relegation

30 mins ago

Tragedy in Rugby: Frenchman Kelly Meafua dies after jumping from a bridge in full celebration

42 mins ago

Burn bench in Betis, but Lainez puts diva conditions to return to America

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button