‘Choco’ Lozano ends his drought and scores a goal again in a key win for Cádiz in the Spanish League

Honduran striker Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano put his losing streak behind him and scored a goal again five months later with Cádiz in the important victory they achieved this Saturday 3-0 over Elche for matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 Spanish League.

Lozano had not scored since last November 28, it was against Atlético de Madrid. The catracho broke that scoring drought to sign his first goal this year and thus close the victory of the Cadista team that managed to get out of the relegation zone.

Cádiz thrashed an Elche team at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium that could not tie up the mathematical salvation and that sank after the red against Ezequiel Ponce in the 66th minute, a disadvantage that the local team took advantage of very well to add three points that taste like gold.