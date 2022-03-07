Choco Lozano will not come to join the Honduran National Team to close the octagonal and will stay in Spain

2022-03-05

Coach Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez he will not have one of his most experienced men to find a worthy closure after a disastrous tie where Honduras has been the worst in Concacaf.

Only three games remain concacaf octagon where the three will meet Directly qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the fourth selection that will fight a repechage.

Honduras will begin closing this stage visiting Panama at the Romell Fernández on March 24, three days later he will receive Mexico behind closed doors at the Olympic Games and will travel to Kingston on the 30th for his last match against Jamaica.

Because Honduras has nothing at stake in terms of his aspirations, the striker Anthony “Choco” Lozano He will not travel from Spain to Central America for these last games and the decision has already been communicated to the coach and the Federation.

