Choco Lozano will not play with Honduras the remainder of the Concacaf octagonal

The front Anthony “Choco” Lozano will not be part of Honduran national team for the closing of the concacaf qualifier heading to Qatar 2022.

Due to the fact that the Catracho team no longer has options not even to aspire to a playoff, the Honduran attacker has decided to get off the Bicolor ship and decided to stay in Spain to be with the Cadiz.

The decision is due to the fact that the Cadista team struggles not to descend in Spanish football and for this reason Antony Lozano informed Fenafuth that he will not join the ranks of the Bicolor.

“The Honduran is the maximum danger of the Carranza squad and his performances between now and the end of the season will determine the future of the Andalusian entity. With the goal of salvation in mind, Lozano will not travel with Honduras in the next international break in March”informs the Spanish portal deporpress.

For now, after 26 days, the Cadista team is in penultimate place in the classification in Spain with just 21 points, being a serious candidate for relegation.

“The striker (Antony Lozano) has been released and will stay on the peninsula to help Cádiz. Great gesture from the Central American striker.” DeporPress indicated.

Regarding the Honduran national team, the Catracho team will close the octagonal side facing Panama, Mexico and Jamaica in duels to be played on March 24, 27 and 30 respectively.

The Bicolor is last in the Concacaf qualifying round with just three points after 11 games played in a classification to be forgotten.