Chocolat: “Johnny Depp didn’t like chocolate,” reveals Juliette Binoche

During an interview with Chocolat Juliette Binoche, the protagonist of the 2000 film, revealed that Johnny Depp didn’t like chocolate at all.

Juliette Binoche, during a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, spoke about Chocolat, famous 2000 film based on the novel of the same name by British author Joanne Harris, revealing that a Johnny Depp, in truth, I don’t like chocolate.

The French star said during the interview: “To tell the truth, the chocolate shop featured in the film was completely fake. With all the lights on the set, the chocolate would melt, it would never be able to withstand that heat. In any case, we had the pleasure of eating chocolate for some sequences of the film. ”

And that’s exactly how I discovered that Johnny Depp actually didn’t like chocolate at all, he spat it out after every take; Alfred Molina didn’t like him very much either“The Binoche continued.”It was a fun experience: you were constantly dealing with these two actors and their faces became more and more painful after each take.. ”

According to MensXP magazine, Depp was allergic to chocolate when he was a child and also allegedly suffered from a series of allergy-related rashes when he was just over seven. People develop allergies to chocolate because of the ingredients in chocolate itself – sometimes cocoa products also contain nuts, milk, gluten, soy and corn.


