Chocolate brown haircuts the color of Billie Eilish

We fell in love with acid green roots with black lengths, we were fascinated by platinum and gray but now we are witnessing a new change of scene, Billie Eilish he chose how new hair color chocolate brown. A drastic change of look for the singer who has always accustomed us to extreme and out of the ordinary hairstyles but who today chooses simplicity.

The new coloring is in fact a hymn to natural beauty, highlighting her lunar complexion and blue eyes that stand out even more framed in this new dark cut.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Billie Eilish chooses chocolate brown for her new haircut

And it is with her latest selfie on Instagram that the singer of bad guy unveils her brand new hairstyle by abandoning the platinum bob – homage to her mother – for a new short brown chocolate cut and asking a question to his community “Miss Me?” . And the followers are already literally crazy, for this new look that brings the singer back to her origins and that gives his gaze a great depth bringing out even more his clear eyes that light up thanks to this new style.

Even the bulky helmet is now only a memory, the new cut is much lighter and more slender, with a generous bangs that lightly touch her eyebrows. The hair seems to reach to the chin in perhaps a new and softer reinterpretation of her much-loved mullet, but for now we can only wait for more photos! As far as styling is concerned, also in this case, it is an ode to naturalness, without exaggerated or particular drying. Billie’s smooth is left natural, bright and healthy looking.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io